Get funded ftmo passing EA

+700 Pips in 5 Days Trading Forex! Increase Your Profits Using 5 Profitable Forex Strategies and Get 5 Forex Robots

the best 5 Forex strategies I have created during the years. As a professional trader, I use automated and manual trading.

Are you looking to trade with Forex Robots, but you have no programming skills?

You will receive the 5 EAs(Forex Robots) for the Forex strategies

ALL PROP FIRM WELCOME AND LIVE ACCOUNT

It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading.

This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY.

Timeframe - 1M GBPUSD

Optimization & Defaults

Default input values are for GBPUSD, if using on other pairs optimization of InvisibleStopLoss, TakeProfit, BarLookBack, TooCloseBars, TrailingStopStart & TrailingStopPrecentage are needed to find the best results. Turn money management off when optimizing so that performance in the latter half of the test isn't weighted and better overall results are easier to spot. When optimizing, test over the last six month period, and when checking which settings are best, test a longer period of atleast two years to check out of sample data, this will reduce the chance of settings being overfitted.