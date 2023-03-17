Mapleroo

MAPLEROO is a smart EA that uses technical and statistical analysis based on a deep and long study of this beautiful pair loved by many traders.

Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$.
For Moderate Risk: 1000$.
For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$

FEATURES:

  • Solid backtest and proven live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • It has additional and independent positions for each pair
  • We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.

HOW TO INSTALL:

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
  • Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
  • It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance
Excellent robot, low risk e consistent operation. I recommend

At least this EA survive on 4/4/2025 AUDCAD black swan event.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Excellent robot, low risk e consistent operation. I recommend

At least this EA survive on 4/4/2025 AUDCAD black swan event.

