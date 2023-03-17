Mapleroo

MAPLEROO is a smart EA that uses technical and statistical analysis based on a deep and long study of this beautiful pair loved by many traders.

LIVE HERE --> MAPLEROO
Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$.
For Moderate Risk: 1000$.
For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$

FEATURES:

  • Solid backtest and proven live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • It has additional and independent positions for each pair
  • We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.

HOW TO INSTALL:

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
  • Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
  • It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 





İncelemeler 7
Fernando Augusto Bergamaschi Arouca
128
Fernando Augusto Bergamaschi Arouca 2023.05.30 18:34 
 

Excellent robot, low risk e consistent operation. I recommend

Bifrost
791
Bifrost 2023.05.16 18:08 
 

At least this EA survive on 4/4/2025 AUDCAD black swan event.

Filtrele:
