Mapleroo
- Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
- Version: 1.0
MAPLEROO is a smart EA that uses technical and statistical analysis based on a deep and long study of this beautiful pair loved by many traders.
Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$.
For Moderate Risk: 1000$.
For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$
FEATURES:
- Solid backtest and proven live performance
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
- It has additional and independent positions for each pair
- We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.
HOW TO INSTALL:
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
- Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
- You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
REQUIREMENTS:
- It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
Excellent robot, low risk e consistent operation. I recommend