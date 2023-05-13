Easy Monitor

Really simple tool that can be attached to any graph to keep an eye on the account status. It run as an indicator but actually is just a simple monitor.

There are three sections:

-account market status : infos about global open orders profit/loss, margin required, market status, etc.

-account info: simple infos but good for setting lots amount, knowing contract size, server id, etc.

-time data: in order not to get mad on time shifts, you have some info about local, broker, GMT time, plus winter/summer time on/off


It's nothing special but if you run several EAs it can be good to track everything in a place; personally I use it for the time data, mostly.

I'm planning to develop it and to add features.

Enjoy,

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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The Soft Swing
Alberto Castellano
Experts
This expert is based on bollinger bands indicator, Moving average trend indicator, SAR and Money flow index; very simple strategy. NOTE ****I developed it for the EURUSD pair and it works on 15M timeframe***** the code actually allows to apply to any timeframe and to any pair but I mainly studied the EURUSD, not caring about other options. settings default is as saved: PercMaximumRisk : it calculates lots amount to trade for each order, risk % is over the account balance, default is 3, works fi
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