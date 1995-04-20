Easy Monitor

Really simple tool that can be attached to any graph to keep an eye on the account status. It run as an indicator but actually is just a simple monitor.

There are three sections:

-account market status : infos about global open orders profit/loss, margin required, market status, etc.

-account info: simple infos but good for setting lots amount, knowing contract size, server id, etc.

-time data: in order not to get mad on time shifts, you have some info about local, broker, GMT time, plus winter/summer time on/off


It's nothing special but if you run several EAs it can be good to track everything in a place; personally I use it for the time data, mostly.

I'm planning to develop it and to add features.

Enjoy,

