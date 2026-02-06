Introduction to the Magic TD Sequential 9





The "Magic TD 9" is a technical analysis tool for stocks. It is based on historical price data and divides prices into nine levels based on a certain magnitude. It then calculates the average price of each level and constructs a sequence of nine data points. This sequence is called the "Magic TD 9," with the first data point representing the stock's lowest price and the ninth data point representing the highest price.







Index inputs:





1 Turns: represents the highest value of consecutive counts, and the reversal starts from which number;





2 Display start: indicates from which number to start displaying;





3 Backtracking root number: indicates how many candlesticks need to be backtested;





4 Bghsc: represents the color displayed at the beginning of the number above the candlestick;





5 Bghec: represents the color displayed at the end of the number above the candlestick; (gradually changes with the color above)





6 Bglsc: represents the color displayed at the beginning of the number below the candlestick;





7 Bglec: represents the color displayed at the end of the number below the candlestick; (gradually changes with the color above)





8 Font





9 Font size





10 Angle of rotation of the text





