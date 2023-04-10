Otter Scalper Gold is an expert advisor that operates on the breakout strategy. The EA detects the highs and lows based on a specified range of candles and places Stop or Limit Orders accordingly. Otter Scalper Gold provides several types of stop loss options, including a wide choice of different stop losses to match your trading strategies. The EA includes advanced money management and risk management systems to help minimize losses and maximize profits. You can use Otter Scalper Gold for scalping or trend trading.





The price is $99 for the first 5. Next price: $129.





Application :

EURUSD - USDJPY

1H





Strategy :

Otter Scalper Gold is based on breakouts strategy. It analyzes a specific range of candles to determine the high and low prices. Once these levels are identified, the EA will put a stop or limit order on them. A position will then be taken when the price crosses this order. Finally, the position will be managed according to the type of stop loss chosen and the take profit.





Risks :

As with any form of financial investment, there is always a risk involved in trading with Otter Scalper Gold. While the expert has been developed to optimize trading results and minimize risk, it is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future success. Therefore, it is essential for users to fully understand the expert's parameters and how it works before committing to using it for live trading. I strongly advise all customers to download and thoroughly test the Otter Scalper Gold demo version to gain a comprehensive understanding of this expert features, limitations, and performance. It is also important to establish a clear risk management plan and be prepared to accept the possibility of losses.



