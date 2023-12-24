FVG Watcher

5

FVG WATCHER is an indicator that helps traders identify fair value gaps in the market. The indicator draws fair value gaps and alerts the user when the fair value gap has been swept.

It allows users to specify how it should be swept, what time range to alert, and the size of the fair value gap to alert. It also allows the user to apply a moving average trend filter for better choice of alerts.

The indicator also allows push mobile notifications.

What makes FVG Watcher special is that it can be used together with personal trading strategies for better trading experience


Reviews 1
Geneiryodan
1656
Geneiryodan 2024.10.01 09:59 
 

The free version of the indicator was so good that I purchased the paid version. I like how the arrows are simply displayed. Thank you to the author for offering it at such a low price!

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Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Fair Value gap Sweep
Crispin Tibilla
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Indicators
Fair Value Gap Sweep is a unique and powerful indicator that draws fair value gaps on your chart and alerts you when a gap has been swept by the price. A fair value gap is a price gap that occurs when the market opens at a different level than the previous close, creating an imbalance between buyers and sellers. A gap sweep is when the price moves back to fill the gap, indicating a change in market sentiment and a potential trading opportunity. Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator has the following
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Fair Value Gap Sweep MT4
Crispin Tibilla
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Sweep is a unique and powerful indicator that draws fair value gaps on your chart and alerts you when a gap has been swept by the price. A fair value gap is a price gap that occurs when the market opens at a different level than the previous close, creating an imbalance between buyers and sellers. A gap sweep is when the price moves back to fill the gap, indicating a change in market sentiment and a potential trading opportunity. Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator has the following
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FVG Watcher MT4
Crispin Tibilla
Indicators
FVG WATCHER   is an indicator that helps traders identify fair value gaps in the market. The indicator draws fair value gaps and alerts the user when the fair value gap has been swept. It allows users to specify how it should be swept, what time range to alert, and the size of the fair value gap to alert. It also allows the user to apply a moving average trend filter for better choice of alerts. The indicator also allows push mobile notifications. What makes FVG Watcher special is that it can be
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Geneiryodan
1656
Geneiryodan 2024.10.01 09:59 
 

The free version of the indicator was so good that I purchased the paid version. I like how the arrows are simply displayed. Thank you to the author for offering it at such a low price!

Crispin Tibilla
11287
Reply from developer Crispin Tibilla 2024.10.01 10:52
Glad to hear :-)
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