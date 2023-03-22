Scalping RSI M5

Expert Advisor based on RSI M5. The goal of the robot is to make small profits and limit losses in the long run with only a small amount of capital

Features:

- Place orders on 5 minute timeframe RSI indicator

- Automatically close the order when there is a signal to close and enough profit

- Option to automatically stop loss when trend changes

- Minimum profit option for one order

Requirement: Minimum deposit is $100

