Scalping RSI M5
- Experts
- Hoang Van Bao
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 22 mars 2023
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor based on RSI M5. The goal of the robot is to make small profits and limit losses in the long run with only a small amount of capital
Features:
- Place orders on 5 minute timeframe RSI indicator
- Automatically close the order when there is a signal to close and enough profit
- Option to automatically stop loss when trend changes
- Minimum profit option for one order
Requirement: Minimum deposit is $100