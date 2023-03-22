Scalping RSI M5

Expert Advisor based on RSI M5. The goal of the robot is to make small profits and limit losses in the long run with only a small amount of capital

Features:

- Place orders on 5 minute timeframe RSI indicator

- Automatically close the order when there is a signal to close and enough profit

- Option to automatically stop loss when trend changes

- Minimum profit option for one order

Requirement: Minimum deposit is $100

Single DCA
Hoang Van Bao
Experts
This expert advisor is based on  Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Automatically detect the trend to place orders or you can define the trend yourself. There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders. There is an option to automatically stop loss when the trend changes or send an alert for you to decide to stop loss manually. Attention: this is a high risk trading strategy. Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account or $100 for micro account. Function but
Dual DCA
Hoang Van Bao
Experts
Dual DCA  is based on Dollar Cost Averaging and Hedging strategy to reduce the risk to the user. Automatically detect the trend to place orders and hedging if the trend changes. There is an option to limit the maximum number of orders. Minimum capital to start with minimum lot size is $1000 for standard account (GOLD / XAUUSD is $1500-$2000) or $100 for micro account  (GOLD / XAUUSD is $150-$200). Function buttons 1 click CLA: Close all orders. CLL: Close loss orders. CLP: Close profit orders. S
