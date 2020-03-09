MerkaStudent Basic

To use MerkaStudent Basic you need to purchase the paid version.

Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Basic, you have to communicate it by email: to merkabot.io@gmail.com.

You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA).

The purchase of MerkaStudent Basic includes 4 hours of online tutoring.Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an online meeting, here https://calendly.com/merkabot-io/30min.

