February 2023 tsunami



Idea: We are waiting for a sharp price movement. We carry out the first order in line with the trend. We believe that the price will return to a similar value, so after changing the price movement, we place a second order in the opposite direction.

Phase 1 - Waiting

We wait for the average price on the one-minute chart to change by more than D1 points in T1 minutes.

We open positions in line with the price movement - if the price goes down, the Sell order goes up when the Buy order goes up

Order parameters:

- size - specified in the parameters

- TakeProfit - undefined

- StopLoss - an emergency value equal to 3 times the value of TV1, the stoploss is set in the event of a failure, if it was not possible to close the order with the EA. Normally, the order is closed from the program level.



Phase 2 - First order

We end the order when the price change





s by TV1 points from the extreme price, i.e

- it will fall by TV1 from the maximum price for the Buy order,

- will increase by TV1 from the minimum price for the Sell order.



Phase 3 - Second Order

We close the first order and place the opposite one.

We finish the second order when the price changes by TV2 points from the new extreme price, i.e

- will increase by TV2 from the minimum price for a Sell order,

- will fall by TV2 from the maximum price for the Buy order.



Depending on the restart variable

- true - we are waiting for the next tsunami,

- false - we end the game.



I have used thin strategy on EUR/USD, but it's possible use it on another pair.

P.S. A fuse is built into the program - it closes all orders and terminates the program when:

- Equality drops below 95% of the initial value,

- five consecutive games are lost.



