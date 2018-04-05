Tsunami

February 2023 tsunami

Idea: We are waiting for a sharp price movement. We carry out the first order in line with the trend. We believe that the price will return to a similar value, so after changing the price movement, we place a second order in the opposite direction.
Phase 1 - Waiting
We wait for the average price on the one-minute chart to change by more than D1 points in T1 minutes.
We open positions in line with the price movement - if the price goes down, the Sell order goes up when the Buy order goes up
Order parameters:
- size - specified in the parameters
- TakeProfit - undefined
- StopLoss - an emergency value equal to 3 times the value of TV1, the stoploss is set in the event of a failure, if it was not possible to close the order with the EA. Normally, the order is closed from the program level.

Phase 2 - First order
We end the order when the price change


s by TV1 points from the extreme price, i.e
- it will fall by TV1 from the maximum price for the Buy order,
- will increase by TV1 from the minimum price for the Sell order.

Phase 3 - Second Order
We close the first order and place the opposite one.
We finish the second order when the price changes by TV2 points from the new extreme price, i.e
- will increase by TV2 from the minimum price for a Sell order,
- will fall by TV2 from the maximum price for the Buy order.

Depending on the restart variable
- true - we are waiting for the next tsunami,
- false - we end the game.

I have used thin strategy on EUR/USD, but it's possible use it on another pair.

P.S. A fuse is built into the program - it closes all orders and terminates the program when:
- Equality drops below 95% of the initial value,
- five consecutive games are lost.

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