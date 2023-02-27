Prosperity Multicurrency

Prosperity Multicurrency is a fully automated robot that trades on extreme overbought and oversold signals. The trades on a single pair are not common, but with up to 26 currencies, trading occurs on a regular basis. Each pair has been fully optimized individually for the best results. A hard stop loss and take profit are set on each trade, however, usually a trade is closed by the algorithm before they are hit. Money management risk is based on equity and stop loss distance, or it can trade with fixed lots. An individual currency can be disabled if it is not available, or if you do not wish to trade it. The EA only needs to be attached to one H1 chart. No high risk averaging or grids are used.


Requirements

Trading pairs
(at least one,
all if possible)		 EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCAD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,AUDJPY,EURAUD,
AUDCHF,AUDNZD,EURGBP,EURCAD,AUDUSD,CHFJPY,CADCHF,
CADJPY,AUDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,GBPNZD,NZDJPY,
EURCHF,EURNZD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,NZDCAD
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit 
 $100 ($500 recommended)
Leverage
 Any
Brokers
 Netting or Hedging


Features

  • Fully automatic.
  • NO MARTINGALE
  • NO GRID
  • Strict use of stop loss, every trade is protected in advance.
  • Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.
  • Spread filter.
  • Tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2017-2023.
  • Plays well with other expert advisors.


Input Settings

Money Management

  • Use Fixed Lots (False for Money Management)
  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Money Management Risk Percent (Percentage of balance risked based on stop loss distance)
Trading Time
  • Trading Start Hour (Broker hour)
  • Trading End Hour
  • Close Orders (basket) End of Week (Closes all order before market closes regardless of profit or loss)
  • Close All Order (basket) Daily At Trading End Hour (Regardless of profit or loss)
Symbols (EXACT symbol name including prefix or suffix. Leave empty to not trade symbol, or if not available from broker.)
Only enter appropriate symbol as each slot is optimized for that specific currency pair only!

Take profit and stop loss on each symbol are already optimized.

Trailing stop is not used by default, but it is there if you want to use it. Set it to 0 to disable it.

  • USDCAD Symbol Name
  • GBPUSD Symbol Name
  • NZDUSD Symbol Name
  • AUDJPY Symbol Name
  • EURAUD Symbol Name
  • EURUSD Symbol Name
  • AUDCHF Symbol Name
  • AUDNZD Symbol Name
  • EURGBP Symbol Name
  • EURCAD Symbol Name
  • USDJPY Symbol Name
  • AUDUSD Symbol Name
  • CHFJPY Symbol Name
  • CADCHF Symbol Name
  • CADJPY Symbol Name
  • AUDCAD Symbol Name
  • GBPAUD Symbol Name
  • GBPJPY Symbol Name
  • EURJPY Symbol Name
  • GBPNZD Symbol Name
  • NZDJPY Symbol Name
  • EURCHF Symbol Name
  • EURNZD Symbol Name
  • GBPCAD Symbol Name
  • GBPCHF Symbol Name
  • NZDCAD Symbol Name
Auxiliary Settings
  • Magic Number (Unique number to run with other ea's)
  • Trade Comment (Comment added to each trade)
  • Maximum Open Trades (Maximum number of trades open in basket)
  • Close on Signal Reversal (Use algorithm, along with stop loss/take profit to close orders)
  • Display Chart Label (Turn off to speed up testing)
  • Max Spread in Points (Maximum spread that trade will open)
  • Slippage
Emergency Trade Management (Profit/Loss modes can be used to close trades early if needed. Set to Target Percentage and 100 to disable)
  • Select the Loss Closing Type (Percentage or money amount)
  • Close All Positions (basket) if reach Target Percentage
  • Close All Positions (basket) if reach Target Money
  • Select the Profit Closing Type  (Percentage or money amount)
  • Close All Positions (basket) if reach Target Percentage
  • Close All Positions (basket) if reach Target Money

Setup

  • Open H1 timeframe chart (EURUSD recommended).
  • Attach EA to the chart and make sure that the magic number does not conflict with any other expert advisors that may be running.
  • Set desirable lot size if using fixed lots, or set risk percentage if using money management.
  • Show all symbols in Market Watch. 
  • Make sure symbol names match your broker symbols (prefixes and suffixes).
  • Remove any symbol names that are not available by your broker (or that you do not want to trade).
  • Adjust any other parameters, or leave as default.
  • Enable "Algo Trading", or upload to VPS.


      Testing and Optimizing

      To optimize each pair individually, remove the symbol name from all of the currencies except the one you want to optimize. For example, if you want to optimize or test EURUSD, delete all of the other 25 symbol names. You can leave Stoploss, TakeProfit, and the other settings as is. Also, be sure to set "Display Chart Label" to false to speed testing up.



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      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.08 (37)
      Experts
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
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      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      Experts
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      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.55 (22)
      Experts
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      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      Experts
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      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      Experts
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      Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
      5 (2)
      Experts
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      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.2 (25)
      Experts
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      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.56 (48)
      Experts
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (34)
      Experts
      XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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