EazyTrader

Not just a copy trader. A signal factory!

Imagine trading without surrendering your day to charts. While you’re out living, an engine that never gets tired is busy reading markets, scanning news, spotting high-quality entries, and dropping Telegram alerts with full explanations and screenshots.
And when a setup hits? One tap. Lot sizing, entries, SL/TP, risk control, breakevens, news tracking — all done automatically.
You keep your freedom; your side hustle keeps running.

EazyTrader — the essentials

Smart trading on Telegram — analyze, alert, execute.

  • Universal signal support — paste or forward any signal.
  • Auto-repair — cleans & normalizes messy signals.
  • One-touch init — start a signal with a single tap.
  • Inline & reply keyboards — fast, in-chat controls.
  • Telegram control — configure and trade without opening your broker.
  • Smart layering — S/R mini-zones become tactical layers.
  • Sniper entries — precision entry logic for cleaner fills.
  • Smart TP & SL — TP placement and optional SL shifting.
  • Risk-aware lot sizing — automatic position math.
  • News guard + screenshots — timeframe snaps + headline tracking.
  • Weekly target & fast algo — goal-driven execution with low latency.

EazyTrader Pro — full automation & signal factory

Everything EazyTrader does, plus full signal autonomy and limitless tracking.

  • All EazyTrader features included.
  • Built-in signal generator — signals with reasons + marked screenshots.
  • Unlimited symbols — track as many tickers as you want.
  • Per-symbol customizations — tune behavior per market.
  • Auto-placing — generate → verify → place automatically.
  • AI-prompt ready signals — screenshots/zones designed to be fed to your AI.
  • Advanced RR optimizer — selects best TPs for ideal R:R.
  • Priority execution — lightning-fast handling for missed-less fills.
  • Deep analytics — Signal Insight reports and provider scoring.


    Links

    How to Setup (Visit https://t.me/eazytraderbot for step by step guide)

    1. Create a Telegram bot
    2. Create a server if you don't have a PC/Mac with 24Hr internet connection (or server)
    3. Install MetaTrader 5, install EazyTrader from store

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    Lukas Roth
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    John Trader
    18
    John Trader 2024.01.03 00:55 
     

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    Arjun N S
    251
    Reply from developer Arjun N S 2024.01.05 01:15
    Thanks, John, for your feedback. We will be launching an update to fix these issues soon. Also we will be launching a video to explain the options and their working in detail.
    Ansar_Ali_01
    14
    Ansar_Ali_01 2023.12.23 18:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Arjun N S
    251
    Reply from developer Arjun N S 2023.12.27 21:33
    Thank you for your feedback. We are working on the update right now to fix these bugs and adding some cool features. Keep sending feedbacks, those means a lot to us.
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