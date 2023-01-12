EazyTrader
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 14 November 2025
Imagine trading without surrendering your day to charts. While you’re out living, an engine that never gets tired is busy reading markets, scanning news, spotting high-quality entries, and dropping Telegram alerts with full explanations and screenshots.
Not just a copy trader. A signal factory!
Not just a copy trader. A signal factory!
And when a setup hits? One tap. Lot sizing, entries, SL/TP, risk control, breakevens, news tracking — all done automatically.
You keep your freedom; your side hustle keeps running.
EazyTrader — the essentials
Smart trading on Telegram — analyze, alert, execute.
- Universal signal support — paste or forward any signal.
- Auto-repair — cleans & normalizes messy signals.
- One-touch init — start a signal with a single tap.
- Inline & reply keyboards — fast, in-chat controls.
- Telegram control — configure and trade without opening your broker.
- Smart layering — S/R mini-zones become tactical layers.
- Sniper entries — precision entry logic for cleaner fills.
- Smart TP & SL — TP placement and optional SL shifting.
- Risk-aware lot sizing — automatic position math.
- News guard + screenshots — timeframe snaps + headline tracking.
- Weekly target & fast algo — goal-driven execution with low latency.
EazyTrader Pro — full automation & signal factory
Everything EazyTrader does, plus full signal autonomy and limitless tracking.
- All EazyTrader features included.
- Built-in signal generator — signals with reasons + marked screenshots.
- Unlimited symbols — track as many tickers as you want.
- Per-symbol customizations — tune behavior per market.
- Auto-placing — generate → verify → place automatically.
- AI-prompt ready signals — screenshots/zones designed to be fed to your AI.
- Advanced RR optimizer — selects best TPs for ideal R:R.
- Priority execution — lightning-fast handling for missed-less fills.
- Deep analytics — Signal Insight reports and provider scoring.
Links
- Get to know more: https://eazytrader.unaux.com/
- Visit for step by step setup guide: https://t.me/eazytraderbot
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