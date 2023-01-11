Top USD Index

This indicator is used to calculate the dollar index according to the formula of currency pairs(EURUSD ,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDSEK,USDCHF,USDCAD)Even if the broker does not have the dollar symbol.
this Indicator displays the dollar index chart in a separate window at the bottom of the chart. It also displays the current dollar index graphically.
In this indicator, it is possible to set the minimum and maximum value of the indicator as well as its size scale on the chart as an input parameter, and it is also possible to display or not display it.
Douglas Reyna
51
Douglas Reyna 2023.10.08 03:31 
 

Good job...

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.13 08:20 
 

Good indicator

Show Clock of session Time and CandelTime
Madzhid Forgani
Göstergeler
FREE TopClock  Indicator: This indicator is   an Analog Clock That Shows: Local Time Of Pc or Time Of Broker Server or sessions(Sydney -Tokyo London -NewYork)Time or custom Time( with GMT -Base) this can  shows Candle Time Remainer with Spread live. You can run this indicator several times for different times and move it to different places on the chart. If you would like, this indicator can be customized for brokers and their  IB based on customer needs.  For more information contact us if you
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Göstergeler
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
Order management calculater
Madzhid Forgani
Göstergeler
This indicator graphically displays profit ($),risk/reward and % of risk according SL&TP Open orders on Current Symbol. when you open orders on current symbol and set StoplLoss and TakeProfit this indicator automatically calculate Risk/Reward and  calculate %risk Of Equity Account that your order get  stop Loss. If you trade on several symbols at the same time, you can install the indicator on each one separately and see the relevant calculations on each one.
FREE
