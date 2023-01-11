Top USD Index

5
This indicator is used to calculate the dollar index according to the formula of currency pairs(EURUSD ,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDSEK,USDCHF,USDCAD)Even if the broker does not have the dollar symbol.
this Indicator displays the dollar index chart in a separate window at the bottom of the chart. It also displays the current dollar index graphically.
In this indicator, it is possible to set the minimum and maximum value of the indicator as well as its size scale on the chart as an input parameter, and it is also possible to display or not display it.
Recensioni 2
Douglas Reyna
51
Douglas Reyna 2023.10.08 03:31 
 

Good job...

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.13 08:20 
 

Good indicator

