Accelerator Oscillator

The Accelerator MT4 forex indicator was designed by Bill Williams’ and warns you of early trend changes for any currency pair.

The indicator is also known as the Accelerator/Deceleration forex indicator.

It basically looks for changes in momentum, either accelerating or decelerating.

As you can see from the EUR/USD H1 chart shown below, the indicator draws green and red bars above and below the 0.00 level.

Green and red bars above the 0.00 level suggest bullish momentum in price (price goes up).

On the contrary, green and red bars below the 0.00 level suggest bearish momentum in price (price goes down).


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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Thi Luong Bac
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Trading cannot be perfect! There are losses and wins, just accept it! Trust your system, it has been tested and re tested to reach this point.   Anytime you feel like you have doubts about it, simply run a new backtesting and see by yourself what it has done in the past 1-2 years!! Trading is a game that can only be beaten from the patient ones If you want to become rich overnight, you are in the wrong place my friend. However, if you want to do this with maturity and understanding of how t
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