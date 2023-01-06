Accelerator Oscillator

The Accelerator MT4 forex indicator was designed by Bill Williams’ and warns you of early trend changes for any currency pair.

The indicator is also known as the Accelerator/Deceleration forex indicator.

It basically looks for changes in momentum, either accelerating or decelerating.

As you can see from the EUR/USD H1 chart shown below, the indicator draws green and red bars above and below the 0.00 level.

Green and red bars above the 0.00 level suggest bullish momentum in price (price goes up).

On the contrary, green and red bars below the 0.00 level suggest bearish momentum in price (price goes down).



