Crossover 2 EMA

Strategy Premise

Moving averages are one of the core indicators in technical analysis, and there are a variety of different versions. SMA is the easiest moving average to construct. It is simply the average price over the specified period. The average is called “moving” because it is plotted on the chart bar by bar, forming a line that moves along the chart as the average value changes.

In Moving Average Crossover Strategy Two Moving Averages are used. One is Fast Moving Average (Calculated on Less Candle) and Another is Fast Moving Average (Calculated on more Candles).

Strategy Logic

Long Entry: When Fast MA crosses Above the Slow MA.

Long Exit: Exit happens with Short Entry.

Short Entry: When Fast MA Crosses Below the Slow MA.

Short Exit: Exit happens with Long Entry.



