SV Harmozup Pattern
- Indicators
-
Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 February 2023
- Activations: 5
The concept of Harmonic Patterns was established by H.M. Gartley in 1932. Gartley wrote about a 5-point (XABCD) pattern (known as Gartley) in his book Profits in the Stock Market. This indicator scan and alert when 4th point (C) is complete and predict where D should be.
|MinXB
|MaxXB
|MinAC
|MaxAC
|MinBD
|MaxBD
|MinXD
|MaxXD
|1
|Gartley
|0.618
|0.618
|0.382
|0.886
|1.272
|1.618
|0.786
|0.786
|2
|Bat
|0.382
|0.5
|0.382
|0.886
|1.618
|2.618
|0.886
|0.886
|3
|A alt shark
|0.446
|0.618
|0.618
|0.886
|1.618
|2.618
|0.886
|0.886
|4
|A Nen star
|0.5
|0.886
|0.467
|0.707
|1.618
|2.618
|0.786
|0.786
|5
|Butterfly 113
|0.786
|1
|0.618
|1
|1.128
|1.618
|1.128
|1.128
|6
|Butterfly
|0.786
|0.786
|0.382
|0.886
|1.618
|2.618
|1.272
|1.618
|7
|Crab
|0.382
|0.618
|0.382
|0.886
|2.24
|3.618
|1.618
|1.618
|8
|A Shark
|0.446
|0.618
|0.618
|0.886
|1.618
|2.618
|1.128
|1.128
|9
|A New Cypher
|0.5
|0.886
|0.476
|0.707
|1.618
|2.618
|1.272
|1.272
|10
|Leonardo
|0.5
|0.5
|0.382
|0.886
|1.128
|2.618
|0.786
|0.786
|11
|A Butterfly
|0.382
|0.618
|1.128
|2.618
|1.272
|1.272
|0.618
|0.786
|12
|A Crab
|0.276
|0.446
|1.128
|2.618
|1.618
|2.618
|0.618
|0.618
|13
|Shark
|0.382
|0.618
|1.128
|1.618
|1.618
|2.236
|0.886
|0.886
|14
|New Cypher
|0.382
|0.618
|1.414
|2.14
|1.128
|2
|0.786
|0.786
|15
|Sea pony
|0.128
|3.618
|0.382
|0.5
|1.618
|2.618
|0.618
|3.618
|16
|A Gartley
|0.618
|0.786
|1.128
|2.618
|1.618
|1.618
|1.272
|1.272
|17
|A Bat
|0.382
|0.618
|1.128
|2.618
|2
|2.618
|1.128
|1.128
|18
|Alt Shark
|0.382
|0.618
|1.128
|1.618
|1.618
|2.236
|1.128
|1.128
|19
|Nen Star
|0.382
|0.618
|1.414
|2.14
|1.128
|2
|1.272
|1.272
|20
|Partizan
|0.128
|3.618
|0.382
|0.382
|1.618
|1.618
|0.618
|3.618
|21
|Alt Bat
|0.382
|0.382
|0.382
|0.886
|2
|3.618
|1.128
|1.128
|22
|Deep Crab
|0.886
|0.886
|0.382
|0.886
|2.618
|3.618
|1.618
|1.618
|23
|Black Swan
|1.382
|2.618
|0.236
|0.5
|1.128
|2
|1.128
|2.618
|24
|121
|0.5
|0.618
|1.272
|2
|0.447
|0.618
|0.382
|0.786
|25
|Max Bat
|0.382
|0.618
|0.382
|0.886
|1.272
|2.618
|0.886
|0.886
|26
|Max Gartley
|0.382
|0.618
|0.382
|0.886
|1.128
|2.236
|0.618
|0.786
|27
|Max Butterfly
|0.618
|0.886
|0.382
|0.886
|1.272
|2.618
|1.272
|1.618
|28
|A 121
|1.618
|0.786
|0.447
|0.786
|1.618
|2
|1.272
|2.618
|29
|White swan
|0.382
|0.724
|2
|4.237
|0.5
|0.886
|0.382
|0.886
|30
|Navarro 200
|0.382
|0.786
|0.886
|1.128
|0.886
|3.618
|0.886
|1.128
|31
|3 drives
|1.272
|1.618
|0.618
|0.786
|1.272
|1.618
|1.618
|2.618
|32
|A 3 drives
|0.618
|0.786
|1.272
|1.618
|0.618
|0.786
|0.31
|0.886
|33
|Total 1
|0.382
|0.786
|0.382
|0.886
|1.271
|2.618
|0.786
|0.886
|34
|Total 2
|0.382
|0.786
|0.382
|0.886
|1.618
|3.618
|1.128
|1.618
|35
|Total 3
|0.276
|0.618
|1.128
|2.618
|1.272
|2.618
|0.618
|0.886
|36
|Total 4
|0.382
|0.786
|1.128
|2.618
|1.618
|2.618
|1.128
|1.272
|37
|Total
|0.276
|0.786
|0.382
|2.618
|1.272
|3.618
|0.618
|1.618
This indicator have two mode, each mode have two option:
1) Search pattern in range: 4 point (X,A,B,C) is from (min-tolence) to (max+tolence) of fibonancy level. In this case, you should reduce a tolence value.
a. Option No need to confirm peak (Is fast=true) will search from fisrt (not confirm) extreme point. This option will find patterm as soon as possible but some time point C is move cause first extreme point move.
b. Option Have to confirm peak (Is fast=fast) will search from second extreme point (stable). This option will latency but more stable
2) Search pattern in exactly: 4 point is exactl fibonancy level side by side . So if fib level at xbmin (add or minus tolence), bd have to at min also. Use this option, you should increase tolence.
a. Option No need to confirm peak (Is fast=true) is same in first mode but C not move alot.
b. Option Have to confirm peak (Is fast=fast) is same in first mode