SV Harmozup Pattern

The concept of Harmonic Patterns was established by H.M. Gartley in 1932. Gartley wrote about a 5-point (XABCD) pattern (known as Gartley) in his book Profits in the Stock Market. This indicator scan and alert when 4th point (C) is complete and predict where D should be.

In traditional, Gartley pattern include BAT pattern, Gartley pattern, butterfly pattern, crab pattern, deep crab pattern, shark pattern. Each pattern has its own set of fibonacci. In this indicator, we add more extended pattern named ZUP pattern. So we have total 37 pattern as follow:





MinXB MaxXB MinAC MaxAC MinBD MaxBD MinXD MaxXD 1 Gartley 0.618 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.272 1.618 0.786 0.786 2 Bat 0.382 0.5 0.382 0.886 1.618 2.618 0.886 0.886 3 A alt shark 0.446 0.618 0.618 0.886 1.618 2.618 0.886 0.886 4 A Nen star 0.5 0.886 0.467 0.707 1.618 2.618 0.786 0.786 5 Butterfly 113 0.786 1 0.618 1 1.128 1.618 1.128 1.128 6 Butterfly 0.786 0.786 0.382 0.886 1.618 2.618 1.272 1.618 7 Crab 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 2.24 3.618 1.618 1.618 8 A Shark 0.446 0.618 0.618 0.886 1.618 2.618 1.128 1.128 9 A New Cypher 0.5 0.886 0.476 0.707 1.618 2.618 1.272 1.272 10 Leonardo 0.5 0.5 0.382 0.886 1.128 2.618 0.786 0.786 11 A Butterfly 0.382 0.618 1.128 2.618 1.272 1.272 0.618 0.786 12 A Crab 0.276 0.446 1.128 2.618 1.618 2.618 0.618 0.618 13 Shark 0.382 0.618 1.128 1.618 1.618 2.236 0.886 0.886 14 New Cypher 0.382 0.618 1.414 2.14 1.128 2 0.786 0.786 15 Sea pony 0.128 3.618 0.382 0.5 1.618 2.618 0.618 3.618 16 A Gartley 0.618 0.786 1.128 2.618 1.618 1.618 1.272 1.272 17 A Bat 0.382 0.618 1.128 2.618 2 2.618 1.128 1.128 18 Alt Shark 0.382 0.618 1.128 1.618 1.618 2.236 1.128 1.128 19 Nen Star 0.382 0.618 1.414 2.14 1.128 2 1.272 1.272 20 Partizan 0.128 3.618 0.382 0.382 1.618 1.618 0.618 3.618 21 Alt Bat 0.382 0.382 0.382 0.886 2 3.618 1.128 1.128 22 Deep Crab 0.886 0.886 0.382 0.886 2.618 3.618 1.618 1.618 23 Black Swan 1.382 2.618 0.236 0.5 1.128 2 1.128 2.618 24 121 0.5 0.618 1.272 2 0.447 0.618 0.382 0.786 25 Max Bat 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.272 2.618 0.886 0.886 26 Max Gartley 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.128 2.236 0.618 0.786 27 Max Butterfly 0.618 0.886 0.382 0.886 1.272 2.618 1.272 1.618 28 A 121 1.618 0.786 0.447 0.786 1.618 2 1.272 2.618 29 White swan 0.382 0.724 2 4.237 0.5 0.886 0.382 0.886 30 Navarro 200 0.382 0.786 0.886 1.128 0.886 3.618 0.886 1.128 31 3 drives 1.272 1.618 0.618 0.786 1.272 1.618 1.618 2.618 32 A 3 drives 0.618 0.786 1.272 1.618 0.618 0.786 0.31 0.886 33 Total 1 0.382 0.786 0.382 0.886 1.271 2.618 0.786 0.886 34 Total 2 0.382 0.786 0.382 0.886 1.618 3.618 1.128 1.618 35 Total 3 0.276 0.618 1.128 2.618 1.272 2.618 0.618 0.886 36 Total 4 0.382 0.786 1.128 2.618 1.618 2.618 1.128 1.272 37 Total 0.276 0.786 0.382 2.618 1.272 3.618 0.618 1.618

This indicator have two mode, each mode have two option:

1) Search pattern in range: 4 point (X,A,B,C) is from (min-tolence) to (max+tolence) of fibonancy level. In this case, you should reduce a tolence value.

a. Option No need to confirm peak (Is fast=true) will search from fisrt (not confirm) extreme point. This option will find patterm as soon as possible but some time point C is move cause first extreme point move.

b. Option Have to confirm peak (Is fast=fast) will search from second extreme point (stable). This option will latency but more stable

2) Search pattern in exactly: 4 point is exactl fibonancy level side by side . So if fib level at xbmin (add or minus tolence), bd have to at min also. Use this option, you should increase tolence.

a. Option No need to confirm peak (Is fast=true) is same in first mode but C not move alot.

b. Option Have to confirm peak (Is fast=fast) is same in first mode