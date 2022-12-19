ALL IN 1 Divergence Macd Rsi Stochastic

4

Divergence

Divergence refers to when the price of a currency pair moves in one direction while the trend indicator is moving in the opposite direction. With divergence, there can be positive and negative signals.

Divergences in Forex trading are quite common signals of technical analysis. These are basic early Forex signals indicating the trend reversal and filter false signals.

Application of this indicator

It is usually not easy to detect divergences by the trader and it may be time-consuming or the trader's diagnosis may be wrong.

Leave the job to this indicator, just drag it on the chart to automatically detect divergences.

This indicator detects all regular (RD) and hidden (HD) divergences for 16 indicators by a unique algorithm.

 

Indicator parameters

·         Oscillator/Indicator type:  choose the indicator you want

·         MACD inputs:  set inputs for MACD indicator.

·         Stochastic inputs:  set inputs for Stochastic indicator.

·         OsMA inputs:  set inputs for OsMA indicator.

·         Other indicators period: set inputs for the other indicators (Except MACD, Stochastic and OsMA).

·         Prefix:  To detect the signal in several indicators at the same time, in this case select the Prefix option differently.

·         Other Parameters are because of the user Interface and alerts or notifications.

Abilities

·         Divergence detection for all major indicators (16 indicators).

·         User Interface

 

What market should I use?

With confidence in all markets such as Forex, stock market and Crypto market



Recensioni 4
forix7
627
forix7 2025.06.28 12:08 
 

Very useful and reliable indicator, very helpful and available publisher, very happy, thank you

wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2023.03.11 22:33 
 

A must have indicator I have used other divergence indicator nothing as good as this,this software performance is exceptional mind blowing I still wonder why I never discovered this long ago this indicator does what it says and all most 100% accurate even other paid indicator 4 times the price of this indicator can not deliver what this indicator does 10 stars rating I wish I could give it

The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
