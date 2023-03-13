SFS Safe FX Scalping EA Most Asked Question by Cleints

and consider using a zero spread or low spread account. In the case of prop firms, FTMO, THE5ERS, and MFF are notable for offering acceptable spreads,

It is crucial to monitor the slippage of your broker to optimize your trading results. It is equally essential to acknowledge the significance of the spread

Other reason why you might be having an isue with Trailing is?

A stable internet connection is crucial for successful trading. If your computer is connected via wifi or if you experience internet connectivity issues it will negatively affect your trading,

it is highly recommended to consider using a VPS. Feel free to send me a direct message if you would like a recommendation.

Answer : Certainly. SFS Safe FX Scalping EA has the ability to place Buy stop and Sell stop trades on a daily basis, although whether or not these trades get triggered is dependent on the movement

of the market. The frequency of trades being executed also varies depending on whether you are trading in a lower or higher time frame.





7- One thing I have noticed is the Maximal consecutive loss (count) is 2881.68 from 1 loss. How can that occur if my stop loss would lose 1k max?

Answer: this is a very good question, the reason is because of slippage during the news event, you might lose more than intended and you might win more than you set the EA, good broker will show this in the backtest, that's why i always recommend to trade with good broker with fast execution, i remember one with Xm i set my sl to 1% and i lost 5% while other trades closed for profit on FTMO and IC market i stopped using them after that