Alien Bitcoin Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Alien Bitcoin Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now!


The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and using percent level step of 1st lot size for MARTINGALE.

He can recovery with H4 and Daily timeframe with smart martingale and scalping strategy.

No more indicator.

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade.
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes) with your money management too.
For factory magic number, The Ai Robot working auto trade by your inputs value.
For magic number 0, You can hand trade together with the Ai Robot and he auto close all by money profit for you.

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and low spread of other account type.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading. 

Super Special Price : 463USD for 10 copies only, Normal Price 2,894USD


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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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