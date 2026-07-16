Unique Professional 8 Sniper MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 7
Unique Professional 8 Sniper is a multi-timeframe indicator that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries.
It's a non-repaint indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met.
Direct Ea on this is available too -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187552
ALERTS AND PUSH NOTIFICATION AVAILABLE WITH ENTRY TP AND SL
MT4 is also available-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000
Best for Prop Firms too
Best launch price for first 25 users Grab it on launch event of this product 16th-30th July
The indicator analyzes Daily (D1), Hourly (H1), and Current timeframe trends simultaneously, using:
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3 EMAs (50-period D1, 21-period H1, and fast/slow crossover)
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RSI (momentum confirmation)
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MACD (trend momentum)
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ADX (trend strength - requires 25+)
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DI (directional movement)
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ATR (volatility for stop-loss/take-profit
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BUY Signal: All 8 conditions must be bullish → D1/H1 bullish, Fast EMA > Slow EMA, RSI > 50, MACD bullish, ADX > 25, +DI > -DI
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SELL Signal: All 8 conditions must be bearish → D1/H1 bearish, Fast EMA < Slow EMA, RSI < 50, MACD bearish, ADX > 25, +DI < -DI
Key Features:
✅ Visual Dashboard – Shows real-time status of all 8 conditions (green/red)
✅ Automatic SL/TP – Calculated using ATR (SL = ATR × 1.5, TP = SL × 2)
✅ Session Filter – Only trades during London (7-16) and NY (13-21) sessions
✅ Alerts – Popup, push notification, and sound alerts on signals
✅ Arrows – Green ▲ for BUY, Red ▼ for SELL on chart
Best TF -M5 AND m1 FOR SCALP
M15 and H1 for intraday
This and can be used on any assets best for gold, bitcoin and and major fx pairs
MT4 version is also available for it
Best indicator for clean entries for prop firms too.
Price is kept at 75 for first 25 users only then it will be higher at 120 $ Grab your copy soonConnect me on telegram @anabullbear for EA enquiries or any queries feel free to ask here or on telegram
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