Unique Professional 8 Sniper MT5

Unique Professional 8 Sniper is a multi-timeframe indicator that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries.

It's a non-repaint indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met.

Direct Ea on this is available too -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187552

ALERTS AND PUSH NOTIFICATION AVAILABLE WITH ENTRY TP AND SL

MT4 is also available-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000


Best for Prop Firms too

Best launch price for first 25 users Grab it on launch event of this product 16th-30th July 

The indicator analyzes Daily (D1), Hourly (H1), and Current timeframe trends simultaneously, using:

  1. 3 EMAs (50-period D1, 21-period H1, and fast/slow crossover)

  2. RSI (momentum confirmation)

  3. MACD (trend momentum)

  4. ADX (trend strength - requires 25+)

  5. DI (directional movement)

  6. ATR (volatility for stop-loss/take-profit

  7. BUY Signal: All 8 conditions must be bullish → D1/H1 bullish, Fast EMA > Slow EMA, RSI > 50, MACD bullish, ADX > 25, +DI > -DI

  8. SELL Signal: All 8 conditions must be bearish → D1/H1 bearish, Fast EMA < Slow EMA, RSI < 50, MACD bearish, ADX > 25, +DI < -DI

Key Features:

 Visual Dashboard – Shows real-time status of all 8 conditions (green/red)
 Automatic SL/TP – Calculated using ATR (SL = ATR × 1.5, TP = SL × 2)
 Session Filter – Only trades during London (7-16) and NY (13-21) sessions
 Alerts – Popup, push notification, and sound alerts on signals
 Arrows – Green ▲ for BUY, Red ▼ for SELL on chart


Best TF -M5 AND m1 FOR SCALP

M15 and H1 for intraday 

 This and can be used on any assets best for gold, bitcoin and and major fx pairs

MT4 version is also available for it 

Best indicator for clean entries for prop firms too.

Price is kept at 75 for first 25 users only then it will be higher at 120 $ Grab your copy soon

Connect me on telegram @anabullbear for EA enquiries or any queries feel free to ask here or on telegram

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Trade2222
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Trade2222 2026.07.17 15:01 
 

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Mohit Dhariwal
1813
Reply from developer Mohit Dhariwal 2026.07.18 05:06
Thanks for your feedback it works nicely with full risk management for all assets
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