AMPV System

EA AMPV System is an automated trading advisor based on the RSI, Bollinger Bands and MACD combined strategy which is well suited for both beginners and experienced traders.

The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage.

I recommend to use a 1:100 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

Optimized for XAUUSD pair on 1 minute timeframe.

Due to the simplicity and convenience of this EA every user can give it a try and choose the strategy and the appropriate lot size which will match their deposit.

I don’t recommend to use the EA in periods when the market is very volatile, because it can lead to long-term drawdowns that can cause stress to beginners.

During the development of the AMPV strategy, we sought to achieve the lowest DRAWDOWN rate and the highest SHARPE RATIO. 


PS: For advanced inputs DM me


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Alexandru Macarov
Indicators
AMPV Reversals is the perfect indicator for both beginners and experienced traders.  Due to the simplicity and convenience every user can give it a try and choose the pattern they search for. The indicator analyzes the market structure and identifies the candlestick patterns in order to help traders to find the best entry points. Reccomended to use in couple with some trend indicators for best results.       Advantages: Works on all pairs and timeframes Doesn't redraw its results Works well
Adaptive Market Navigator
Alexandru Macarov
Experts
The Adaptive Market Navigator(AMN) EA is an automated trend-based trading advisor combining the advantages of ATR, Bears Power and Moving Average indicators. The used strategy is well suited for both beginners and experienced traders. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage. I recommend to use a 1:100 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS. Optimized for EURUSD pair on 1H timeframe. Due to the simplicity and convenience of this EA every user can give it a try and choose the s
Bulls vs Bears EA
Alexandru Macarov
Experts
Unveiling the Bulls vs Bears EA: A Resilient Pursuit of Perfection In a triumphant return, the Bulls vs Bears EA emerges more potent than ever, a testament to our relentless quest for perfection and a resurrection of one of our original visions. Originally withdrawn for enhancements, this EA is now fully optimized, boasting enhanced power with a sharp focus on controlling heavy drawdowns (DD) while maximizing profits on the XAUUSD M1 chart. Complex Strategy Integration: Bulls Power, Bears Power
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