EA AMPV System is an automated trading advisor based on the RSI, Bollinger Bands and MACD combined strategy which is well suited for both beginners and experienced traders.





The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:100 leverage.





I recommend to use a 1:100 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.





Optimized for XAUUSD pair on 1 minute timeframe.





Due to the simplicity and convenience of this EA every user can give it a try and choose the strategy and the appropriate lot size which will match their deposit.





I don’t recommend to use the EA in periods when the market is very volatile, because it can lead to long-term drawdowns that can cause stress to beginners.





During the development of the AMPV strategy, we sought to achieve the lowest DRAWDOWN rate and the highest SHARPE RATIO.



PS: For advanced inputs DM me



