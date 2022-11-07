Account statistic

DESCRIPTION:

Account Information Panel v1.1 is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator, and it is an excellent tool to track and analyze your investments monthly under an investor's view to help investors/traders understand their investment/trading quickly without spending hours to do manual calculation. 

 

FEATURES:

  • Display a basic information
    • Balance
    • Equity
    • Margin
    • Free margin
    • Margin level
    • Leverage
    • Swap (long/short)
    • Spead
    • Current DD (drawdown)
    • Active positions (long/short, lot, profit/loss)
  • Display weekly/monthly trading statistic
    • Total deposit/withdraw
    • Total number of trades 
    • Total win/loss trades
    • Total pips have earned/lost
    • Total lot/size
    • Total profit/loss
    • Set your own monthly target

 

CONFIGURATION

- Go to "Account History" tab, right mouse click then choose "All History" to load all your history records in MT4

- Select WhiteMode = "TRUE" if your MT4 background is White


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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