Account statistic

DESCRIPTION:

Account Information Panel v1.1 is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator, and it is an excellent tool to track and analyze your investments monthly under an investor's view to help investors/traders understand their investment/trading quickly without spending hours to do manual calculation. 

 

FEATURES:

  • Display a basic information
    • Balance
    • Equity
    • Margin
    • Free margin
    • Margin level
    • Leverage
    • Swap (long/short)
    • Spead
    • Current DD (drawdown)
    • Active positions (long/short, lot, profit/loss)
  • Display weekly/monthly trading statistic
    • Total deposit/withdraw
    • Total number of trades 
    • Total win/loss trades
    • Total pips have earned/lost
    • Total lot/size
    • Total profit/loss
    • Set your own monthly target

 

CONFIGURATION

- Go to "Account History" tab, right mouse click then choose "All History" to load all your history records in MT4

- Select WhiteMode = "TRUE" if your MT4 background is White


