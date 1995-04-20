Account statistic
- Indicateurs
- Hoang Nhan Nguyen
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
DESCRIPTION:
Account Information Panel v1.1 is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator, and it is an excellent tool to track and analyze your investments monthly under an investor's view to help investors/traders understand their investment/trading quickly without spending hours to do manual calculation.
FEATURES:
- Display a basic information
- Balance
- Equity
- Margin
- Free margin
- Margin level
- Leverage
- Swap (long/short)
- Spead
- Current DD (drawdown)
- Active positions (long/short, lot, profit/loss)
- Display weekly/monthly trading statistic
- Total deposit/withdraw
- Total number of trades
- Total win/loss trades
- Total pips have earned/lost
- Total lot/size
- Total profit/loss
- Set your own monthly target
CONFIGURATION
- Go to "Account History" tab, right mouse click then choose "All History" to load all your history records in MT4- Select WhiteMode = "TRUE" if your MT4 background is White