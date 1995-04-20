Account statistic

DESCRIPTION:



Account Information Panel v1.1 is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator, and it is an excellent tool to track and analyze your investments monthly under an investor's view to help investors/traders understand their investment/trading quickly without spending hours to do manual calculation.

FEATURES:



Display a basic information

Balance



Equity



Margin



Free margin



Margin level



Leverage



Swap (long/short)



Spead



Current DD (drawdown)



Active positions (long/short, lot, profit/loss)

Display weekly/monthly trading statistic

Total deposit/withdraw



Total number of trades



Total win/loss trades



Total pips have earned/lost



Total lot/size



Total profit/loss



Set your own monthly target

CONFIGURATION



- Go to "Account History" tab, right mouse click then choose "All History" to load all your history records in MT4

- Select WhiteMode = "TRUE" if your MT4 background is White



