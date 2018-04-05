Moving Average EA Plus is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level. Moving Average EA Plus can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for many symbols, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: None of my EAs are miracle products capable of predicting the market. Instead, they are honest, well-coded expert advisors designed to win more than they lose. They do not employ martingale or grid strategies, which means their results won't consistently show an upward profit curve; there may be ups and downs. Success with them requires patience and discipline. My general recommendation is to test all the provided set files in your strategy tester. If you discover any interesting results, consider making a purchase. I regularly optimize all my EAs and release new set files twice a year. Additionally, at the end of each month, I assess the performance of all the provided set files and offer new suggestions based on the symbols that have performed the best over the last 2-3 months. I advise you to trade only with the best-performing set files, limiting your risk to 0.5% or 1% per symbol, rather than using all of them.





Product Installation | Update of a Purchased Product







Features

Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used

New trade on every change of the Moving Average slope direction

Option for a new same direction trade on each new candle

Offset setting for a better trade placement after a price retracement

Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range

Basket TP, SL, BE and Trailing SL in % for all open positions combined

Optimized set files for many symbols/instruments

100% automated Expert Advisor

MQL5 VPS compatible



