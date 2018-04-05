Moving Average EA Plus

Moving Average EA Plus is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level. Moving Average EA Plus can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for many symbols, specially optimized for ECN Raw Spread ICMarkets accounts (New York based GMT+3 time zone servers). Other brokers or account types may be used, but you may need to make any necessary time adjustments to fit your broker/account.

Advice: None of my EAs are miracle products capable of predicting the market. Instead, they are honest, well-coded expert advisors designed to win more than they lose. They do not employ martingale or grid strategies, which means their results won't consistently show an upward profit curve; there may be ups and downs. Success with them requires patience and discipline. My general recommendation is to test all the provided set files in your strategy tester. If you discover any interesting results, consider making a purchase. I regularly optimize all my EAs and release new set files twice a year. Additionally, at the end of each month, I assess the performance of all the provided set files and offer new suggestions based on the symbols that have performed the best over the last 2-3 months. I advise you to trade only with the best-performing set files, limiting your risk to 0.5% or 1% per symbol, rather than using all of them. 


Product Installation    |    Update of a Purchased Product


Features

  • Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  • New trade on every change of the Moving Average slope direction
  • Option for a new same direction trade on each new candle
  • Offset setting for a better trade placement after a price retracement
  • Hard and Virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • SL, TP, BE and Trailing SL levels in Percentage of the Average Daily Range
  • Basket TP, SL, BE and Trailing SL in % for all open positions combined
  • Optimized set files for many symbols/instruments
  • 100% automated Expert Advisor
  • MQL5 VPS compatible


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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