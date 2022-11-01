Ea Auto

BETA product

Recurring updates, and real-time assistance.

Ea Auto is a specialist in inserting TakeProfit and StopLoss of positions, and moving them in favor of operations in an automated way, the user only needs to enter the initial TakeProfit and StopLoss value.



Recommendations on use

  • in any asset
  • In any period Chart
  • So far, this utility only supports Forex


Description of input parameters

  • Theme: set between Light (a lighter theme) and Night (a darker one)
  • Take Profit(points): field where the customer will enter the value he wants for the TakeProfitTake
  • Profit(points): field where the customer will enter the value he wants for the TakeProfit
  • Stop Loss(points): field where the customer will enter the value he wants for the TakeProfit
  • View chart name: this function enables or disables the asset name on the chart, just like ProfitChart
  • Breakeven (ON/OFF): enables or not the breakeven function, in which at a given moment of the operation, Ea Auto inserts the StopLoss at the entry point of the operation.
  • TrailingStop (ON/OFF): enables or not the TrailingStop function, in which at a certain moment of the trade, where the trade is in your favor, the StopLoss price moves towards the movement
    • Gain to Trigger: define the amount of points in favor, where after this amount of points, the StopLoss is triggered for the 1st time. That is, Gain to start the function
    • Adjustment frequency: set the number of points for the stoploss to be updated. After the Gain to Trigger trigger, this entered value will be used to constantly update your StopLoss, to obtain the maximum possible gain.
    • Last quote distance: set the number of distance points for the last StopLoss. This distance will be the margin between the current price and your last StopLoss.


General remark

The client will also have the possibility to modify Breakeven, TrailingStop and Partial settings through interactive Panels on the Graph.













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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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