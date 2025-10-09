Expert Advanced SovPattern5 - a multi-currency robot that trades on the M30 period.

The Expert Advisor's performance on a real account is shown using the AdvancedSovPatern2025 signal.





Trading Strategy:

This expert tests and identifies changes in the market. After that, using mathematical analysis, it identifies patterns and adjusts to changing trading conditions. This allows for examination with almost no time limit.





Experts are created on the basis of studying deep patterns of behavior, and all transactions are completed within a day or 10 a week.













Test results:

The program was successfully tested on the EURUSD instrument in the period from 10.27.2018 to 01.27.2019.





An expert using similar tactics participated in the automated trading championship. The championship on automatic trading operations passes in 3 months, after the expiration of this period, he increased the deposit.





The expert who is presented here is upgraded compared to the fact that he participated in the Championship.





Additional Information:





A pattern of common regularity.





The program detects patterns using mathematical analysis.









Author:

Sergey Makarkin - a participant of the auto trade championships since 2007. I have been developing trading platforms for over 10 years.