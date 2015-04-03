The Advanced SovPattern is a multi-currency robot which trades on M30.

The Expert Advisor's performance on a real account is shown using the AdvancedSovPatern2025 signal.



Trade Strategy:

This EA tests and reveals market changes. Then it uses mathematical analysis to discover patterns and adjusts to changing trading conditions. It allows this EA to work without time restrictions regardless any changes of the market.

The EA is based on our study of regular currencies behavior on the market depending on opening of trading sessions. It automatically places buy or sell orders at the better moment and performs an average of 2 trades per 24 hours, or 10 trades per a week.





Testing Results:

The program has been successfully tested on EURUSD within the period from 27.10.2014 to 27.03.2015 both on history and real trading!

An EA which uses similar strategy was participating in the Automated Trading Championship within 3 months, which ended in growing the deposit.

The EA which we present is upgraded as compared to the EA participated in the Championship.

More information:

Pattern means a regularity.

The program reveals patterns using mathematical analysis and can change its trading technique depending on the changing market!





Author:

Makarkin Sergey - participant of automated trading championships from 2007. I am developing trading platforms over 8 years.