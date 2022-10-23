Middle of daily range

A simple and efficient indicator that plots and updates the 50% of the current day, for those who use this point as a reference in day trading.





On trend days the 50% region tends to be a good resistance point, ideal for making new entries.





On non-trend days (sideways) the 50% region is great for carrying out positions.





In addition, for study or back-testing criteria, you can define the amount of previous days to be plotted by the indicator.





For questions or suggestions, please contact us. And most importantly: Good Trades!