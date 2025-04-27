The Buyer



Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price




Important Information:

1. Only withdraw money when no trades or orders are open.
2. The minimum balance to use this EA is currently 100$.
3. The EA only trades standard lots.
4. The EA must run on a VPS for optimal performance.
5. To run the EA simply attach it to a USDJPY chart with any timeframe.
6. Leverage should be 1:100 or more.

This Expert Advisor is a remaster of an old trading system. Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some traders prefer to use a Expert Advisor (EA).  My EA The Buyer is a fully automated trading system. It works by using a breakout strategy powered by large profits. It trades the USDJPY symbol, it is not vulnerable to spread and it was designed to not blow your initial deposit even if you choose to withdraw your profit as soon as you see it.

SETTINGS:

The Buyer only has 2 settings.

  1. Risk – This setting controls your net profit and maximum drawdown. In total there are 4 risk settings: default, low, medium and high.
  2. Exponential_Growth - This setting allows the robot to exponentially earn more money as the balance grows without blowing your initial deposit.

VALUES FOR SETTINGS:

  1. Risk – Select “high” or “medium” or “low”.
  2. Exponential_Growth - Select "yes" or "no"ourself on a real or demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109466?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


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