ZT Initial Balance

Initial Balance is a concept for the first hour of a trading session, lowest(starting) to highest point, that often determines important support / resistance for the next hours.

It is based on Fibonacci levels and offers very relevant levels of reaction.

Nowadays, it's mainly used for the first hour BEFORE the open.

---------------

The advantage of this indicator lies here :

- you could define by yourself the period for YOUR Initial Balance (first hour of a trading session, one hour before the open, or whatever)

- you can choose for how many days, including the current, you can see the IB

- you can choose the fibonacci levels you want to see : 100, 123,6%, 150%, etc. Up to 600%.

- also a lot of options like shapes colors, font size and color, etc.


