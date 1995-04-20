ZT Initial Balance
- Indicateurs
- Damien Joseph Marie Juge
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Initial Balance is a concept for the first hour of a trading session, lowest(starting) to highest point, that often determines important support / resistance for the next hours.
It is based on Fibonacci levels and offers very relevant levels of reaction.
Nowadays, it's mainly used for the first hour BEFORE the open.
The advantage of this indicator lies here :
- you could define by yourself the period for YOUR Initial Balance (first hour of a trading session, one hour before the open, or whatever)
- you can choose for how many days, including the current, you can see the IB
- you can choose the fibonacci levels you want to see : 100, 123,6%, 150%, etc. Up to 600%.
- also a lot of options like shapes colors, font size and color, etc.