Advance Trends Intellegence mt4

Advance Trend Intellegence EA is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy.

This expert using advance dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend.

With this EA orders that are made accurate entry orders in the market in tune with the trend signal.

This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data.





Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE.



Attention : Use Advance Trends Intellegence EA on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages

The recommended account leverage is 1:500

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.









Parameters :

Stoploss = 80; stoploss the order, 80 is 80 pips.

AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.

Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.

FixLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.



