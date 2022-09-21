Copy Objects 108

The indicator works with the objects "Trend Line", "Rectangle", "Text" and allows you to create and copy them from one chart to another.

It is a more convenient alternative to automatic copiers, because it allows you to choose more flexibly what and where should be copied.

Keyboard shortcuts:

'1,2,3,4,5,6' - creating thin horizontal lines (the color is set in the settings), the same with SHIFT - thick line
' ~' - creating a line with a random color )))
'7,8,9' - creating shaded rectangles (the color changes in the settings)
'0' - creation of the text corresponding to the Timeframe of the chart. For example, M5, M15, etc.
SHIFT + up arrow - makes the selected lines thicker
SHIFT + down arrow - makes the selected lines thinner
'c' - copy SELECTED objects
'a' - copy ALL objects
'v' - paste the copied objects
'h' - align the selected trend lines horizontally (on the left edge)
'r' - remove all objects from the chart
'q' - shut down the indicator


The indicator should be running on all charts.
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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