Copy Objects 108

The indicator works with the objects "Trend Line", "Rectangle", "Text" and allows you to create and copy them from one chart to another.





It is a more convenient alternative to automatic copiers, because it allows you to choose more flexibly what and where should be copied.





Keyboard shortcuts:





'1,2,3,4,5,6' - creating thin horizontal lines (the color is set in the settings), the same with SHIFT - thick line

' ~' - creating a line with a random color )))

'7,8,9' - creating shaded rectangles (the color changes in the settings)

'0' - creation of the text corresponding to the Timeframe of the chart. For example, M5, M15, etc.

SHIFT + up arrow - makes the selected lines thicker

SHIFT + down arrow - makes the selected lines thinner

'c' - copy SELECTED objects

'a' - copy ALL objects

'v' - paste the copied objects

'h' - align the selected trend lines horizontally (on the left edge)

'r' - remove all objects from the chart

'q' - shut down the indicator









The indicator should be running on all charts.