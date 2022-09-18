Optimus Prime PRO

4.52

There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at 39 USD

  • The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse ant Time frame:


    Time frame D1   – XAUUSD -  Daily time frame !

    Time frame M30 – XAUUSD -  M30 time frame !


    Time frame M15 – GBPUSD.

    Time frame M15 – EURUSD

    Time frame M15 – AUDUSD.

    Time frame M15 – USDCHF.

    Time frame M15 – USDCAD.


      Time frame M15 – EURCHF.

      Time frame M15 – EURCAD.


    • Uniqueness:
    • 1. Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques.
    • 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy.
    • 3. Does NOT use the Grid Strategy.
    • The EA always uses Stop Loss (Sometimes technical, sometimes virtual).
    • The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels.
    • The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend.

        The trading robot's brain uses classic strategies:
        1. Determines the strength of the Trend.
        2. Determines the strength of Support and Resistance Levels.

        3. Detects Divergence Strategy.


        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.

        To trade you need the correct name of the currency pair without prefix and suffix and extra dot, otherwise you need to change the name of the currency pair in the settings. If your broker gives the wrong name for the currency pair, then you need to add a prefix or suffix or an additional dot to the name of the currency pair in the advisor settings.

        Use a high speed ISP and a high speed VPS (Virtual Private Server) or VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server), a server that provides good ping and high speed.


        • The uniqueness of this Expert Advisor is that, in addition to the trend strategy, the Expert Advisor trades using a countertrend strategy using stop loss (SL) and does NOT use the very dangerous Martingale and Grid strategies.
        • Stop Loss helps control risk.
        Comentários 28
        Hung Nguyen
        29
        Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
         

        I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

        B L
        23
        B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
         

        Great EA, thank you very much

        Macgio64
        42
        Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
         

        Very good thank

