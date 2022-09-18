Optimus Prime PRO

4.52

There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39 USDAfter that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.

  • The EA always uses Stop Loss.
  • The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels.
  • The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend.
  • 1. Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques.
  • 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy.
  • 3. Does NOT use a Grid Strategy.
    The trading robot's brain uses classic strategies:
    1. Determines the strength of the trend.
    2. Determines the strength of Support and Resistance levels.
    3. Detects Divergence Strategy.


    • The uniqueness of this advisor is that, in addition to the trend strategy, the advisor trades using a countertrend strategy using stop loss (SL) and does NOT use martingale and grid strategies.
    • Stop Loss helps control risk.

    The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse:


    Time frame D1 – XAUUSD -  Daily time frame !


    Time frame M15 – GBPUSD.

    Time frame M15 – EURUSD.

    Time frame M15 – AUDUSD.

    Time frame M15 – USDCHF.

    Time frame M15 – USDCAD.
















      Recensioni 28
      Hung Nguyen
      29
      Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
       

      I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

      B L
      23
      B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
       

      Great EA, thank you very much

      Macgio64
      42
      Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
       

      Very good thank

