Optimus Prime PRO

  • The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse ant Time frame:


    Time frame D1   – XAUUSD -  Daily time frame !

    Time frame M30 – XAUUSD -  M30 time frame !


    Time frame M15 – GBPUSD.

    Time frame M15 – EURUSD

    Time frame M15 – AUDUSD.

    Time frame M15 – USDCHF.

    Time frame M15 – USDCAD.


      Time frame M15 – EURCHF.

      Time frame M15 – EURCAD.


    • Uniqueness:
    • 1. Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques.
    • 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy.
    • 3. Does NOT use the Grid Strategy.
    • The EA always uses Stop Loss (Sometimes technical, sometimes virtual).
    • The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels.
    • The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend.

        The trading robot's brain uses classic strategies:
        1. Determines the strength of the Trend.
        2. Determines the strength of Support and Resistance Levels.

        3. Detects Divergence Strategy.


        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.

        To trade you need the correct name of the currency pair without prefix and suffix and extra dot, otherwise you need to change the name of the currency pair in the settings. If your broker gives the wrong name for the currency pair, then you need to add a prefix or suffix or an additional dot to the name of the currency pair in the advisor settings.

        Use a high speed ISP and a high speed VPS (Virtual Private Server) or VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server), a server that provides good ping and high speed.


        • The uniqueness of this Expert Advisor is that, in addition to the trend strategy, the Expert Advisor trades using a countertrend strategy using stop loss (SL) and does NOT use the very dangerous Martingale and Grid strategies.
        • Stop Loss helps control risk.
        Hung Nguyen
        29
        Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
         

        I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        B L
        23
        B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
         

        Great EA, thank you very much

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Macgio64
        42
        Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
         

        Very good thank

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        capitaine.slam
        47
        capitaine.slam 2023.06.14 22:59 
         

        Good product, very happy with it

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        liang200049
        34
        liang200049 2023.04.08 12:49 
         

        I really like this EA, it helps me make a profit

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        LESZEK JOZEF WALCZAK
        671
        LESZEK JOZEF WALCZAK 2023.04.03 19:35 
         

        Rubbish. Keep away from EA. All 3 EAthe same only diffrent name

        Really? Tried again and -314$ . Rubbish!

        Another test this morning-518$. Rubbish! Maybe older versions was good now Dangerous. Most positive opinions because of gift from owner.

        Update. Ea is pure rubbish. Be careful. Don't waste your money. Given chance few times. Different spread accounts all finish the same. Lost position. Today opened gbpusd buy just before news. Lost . Hit SL. Scamn ea

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:05
        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.
        kazu.ss
        103
        kazu.ss 2023.04.02 16:48 
         

        用户没有留下任何评级信息

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Jane
        224
        Jane 2023.04.02 05:36 
         

        用户没有留下任何评级信息

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        8UjgR4CY
        35
        8UjgR4CY 2023.04.02 05:01 
         

        The backtest results are good and I am looking forward to work this EA.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        267072
        763
        267072 2023.03.27 19:56 
         

        I have been trading for over a decade and tested a lot of ea.'s and i really love evgenys experts as they are very consistent and safe unlike many others.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:49
        Thank you very much for the review!
        yarrha2
        22
        yarrha2 2023.03.17 12:44 
         

        The ea works great. slow but surely profit.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:49
        Thank you very much for the review!
        fortis31
        123
        fortis31 2023.03.17 01:21 
         

        Gave this EA a chance but too many losing trades for my liking. My main issue is regarding the entry point of trades. I didn't care for entry orders sometimes being placed on the opposite direction of the trend. Evgeny is very responsive and good with communication. I probably would have given less stars if not for him trying to help.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:04
        I'm always trying to help.
        karlx250
        43
        karlx250 2023.03.15 23:54 
         

        honestly the bot works pretty good, less order than what I expected, I wish it work more often but so far good results, evgeny is very responsive and helps with any information needed.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Teguh Deka Prahara
        5692
        Teguh Deka Prahara 2023.03.13 05:04 
         

        Very good EA, Backtest vs Actual is accurate.. I hope author add for more Activation to 10.. Good job!!

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        youngseng
        33
        youngseng 2023.03.13 00:44 
         

        very good single entry EA with SL. Hopefully it keeps consistent with positive result in future. Mr Evgency Efimov was very helpful to help me to solve any issue that i facing during running the EA.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Mehmet Kurt
        113
        Mehmet Kurt 2023.03.10 12:51 
         

        very good ea works correct and good result

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        shucu
        271
        shucu 2023.03.10 10:00 
         

        用户没有留下任何评级信息

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:47
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Nguyen Khac Hoan
        169
        Nguyen Khac Hoan 2023.03.03 10:18 
         

        Rất tiếc một khoản thua lỗ lớn, nếu EA sử dụng trung bình giá thì sẽ rất tốt

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:02
        I have what you need. Check out my other EAs.
        Top Secret
        971
        Top Secret 2023.03.02 17:44 
         

        Good forex robot !! :)

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:47
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Philipp Hermann
        1538
        Philipp Hermann 2023.01.30 12:20 
         

        After testing the bot via Tickstory and in the Forward Demo, it has been running on my live account since the beginning of the year. Very consistent profit and a safe investment. I recommend this one. Thank you Evgeny for this great product

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:46
        Thank you very much for the review!
