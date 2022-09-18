Optimus Prime PRO
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Evgenii Efimov
- Sürüm: 10.1
- Güncellendi: 21 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at 39 USD. After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.
- The EA always uses Stop Loss.
- The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels.
- The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend.
- 1. Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques.
- 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy.
- 3. Does NOT use a Grid Strategy.
- The uniqueness of this advisor is that, in addition to the trend strategy, the advisor trades using a countertrend strategy using stop loss (SL) and does NOT use martingale and grid strategies.
- Stop Loss helps control risk.
The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse:
Time frame D1 – XAUUSD - Daily time frame !
Time frame M15 – GBPUSD.
Time frame M15 – EURUSD.
Time frame M15 – AUDUSD.
Time frame M15 – USDCHF.
Time frame M15 – USDCAD.
I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support