Optimus Prime PRO

4.52

There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39 USDAfter that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.

  • The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse ant Time frame:


    Time frame D1   – XAUUSD -  Daily time frame !

    Time frame M30 – XAUUSD -  M30 time frame !


    Time frame M15 – GBPUSD.

    Time frame M15 – EURUSD

    Time frame M15 – AUDUSD.

    Time frame M15 – USDCHF.

    Time frame M15 – USDCAD.


      Time frame M15 – EURCHF.

      Time frame M15 – EURCAD.


    • Uniqueness:
    • 1. Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques.
    • 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy.
    • 3. Does NOT use the Grid Strategy.
    • The EA always uses Stop Loss (Sometimes technical, sometimes virtual).
    • The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels.
    • The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend.

        The trading robot's brain uses classic strategies:
        1. Determines the strength of the Trend.
        2. Determines the strength of Support and Resistance Levels.

        3. Detects Divergence Strategy.


        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.

        To trade you need the correct name of the currency pair without prefix and suffix and extra dot, otherwise you need to change the name of the currency pair in the settings. If your broker gives the wrong name for the currency pair, then you need to add a prefix or suffix or an additional dot to the name of the currency pair in the advisor settings.

        Use a high speed ISP and a high speed VPS (Virtual Private Server) or VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server), a server that provides good ping and high speed.


        • The uniqueness of this Expert Advisor is that, in addition to the trend strategy, the Expert Advisor trades using a countertrend strategy using stop loss (SL) and does NOT use the very dangerous Martingale and Grid strategies.
        • Stop Loss helps control risk.
        리뷰 28
        Hung Nguyen
        29
        Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
         

        I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

        B L
        23
        B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
         

        Great EA, thank you very much

        Macgio64
        42
        Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
         

        Very good thank

        추천 제품
        Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
        Jarek Paciorek
        4 (10)
        Experts
        This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
        Ict Gold Scalper
        Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
        5 (1)
        Experts
        ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
        H4 Trend
        Kenneth Parling
        5 (1)
        Experts
        소개 H4 Trend Forex 거래 로봇 - 추세 움직임을 포착하기 위해 H4 차트를 거래하도록 설계된 사용하기 쉽고 완전 자동화된 거래 로봇입니다. 이동 평균 지표를 교차하여 생성된 매수/매도 신호. 주문은 항상 가상 손절매, 이익실현 및 후행 정지 및 자금 확보를 위해 서버 연결 손실이 발생할 경우에 대비하여 다음과 같은 강제 정지를 사용합니다. 특징 마틴게일, 헤징 등의 위험한 기술을 사용하지 않음 낮은 드로다운 안전한 안정적인 거래 최적화하기 쉽고, TP/SL 및 후행 레벨과 표시기에 초점을 맞춥니다. 가상 이익 실현, 손실 정지 및 후행 정지 수준 ATR(Average True Range) 계산된 이익 실현 및 후행 정지 위험 평가 - 고정 로트 또는 동적 포지션 크기 비율로 거래(동적 항상 권장) ADX 추세 강도 필터 낮은 초기 예치금 - 계정 레버리지 1:400-1:500에 기반한 센트 계정의 경우 $200/$20 EURUsd H4에서 사용할 수 있는 기본 설정 최
        Pinnacle
        Mpendulo Chiliza
        Experts
        The Pinnacle Expert Advisor is the culmination of extensive reviews and feedback received for the Three Peaks Indicator. After much anticipation, I am thrilled to introduce the Pinnacle Expert Advisor, built upon the foundation of the Three Peaks Indicator. Pinnacle is a versatile Expert Advisor that can trade in both upward and downward directions. With meticulous research, I have determined the optimal ratio between Take Profit and Stop Loss. Following the popular belief of a 2:1 relationship
        Magic Grid
        Aliaksandr Charkes
        4.52 (29)
        Experts
        Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
        FREE
        Golden Phoenix EA
        Justinus Andjarwirawan
        Experts
        Golden Phoenix EA – Adaptive Reversal Recovery System for XAUUSD Overview: Golden Phoenix EA is a powerful gold (XAUUSD) trading Expert Advisor designed with an adaptive switching method to maximize profitability. Unlike traditional grid or martingale strategies, this EA reverses the direction of the recovery trade when a position closes in loss. By strategically adjusting lot sizes and reversing trades, Golden Phoenix EA capitalizes on market corrections to secure profits efficiently. The EA
        Wolfgang System Pro
        Karolis Vaicekauskas
        Experts
        Strategy The main logic behind this strategy is quite simple. Basically it trades once per day. Max 1 trade per day. Which means it does not open plenty of trades during the day, this strategy does not use some very risky martingale elements. EA tries to open a trade by the trend's direction, then it holds that trade all day and tries to get maximum profit. At the end of the day it closes a trade. If it's a win when it repeats the main method, if it's a loss when it opens a trade with multiplie
        Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
        Mikhail Mitin
        Experts
        Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
        Stochastic Trade X
        Yu Xin Pu
        Experts
        Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
        Pinok
        Yury Emeliyanov
        Experts
        Pinok 은 EURGBP (M30)용 거래 어드바이저로, 이전 바의 극단 가격 돌파와 ATR MA 오실레이터 필터링을 기반으로 합니다. 고정된 손절매와 이익실현 설정으로 지정된 거래 시간 내에서 작동합니다. 로직 매수 진입: 시가가 이전 바의 최저가보다 낮고 ATR MA 오실레이터가 0 이하일 때. 매도 진입: 시가가 이전 바의 최고가보다 높고 ATR MA 오실레이터가 0 이하일 때. 청산: 고정 이익실현(+90포인트) 또는 손절매(-400포인트). 거래: 거래량 — 예치금의 2%. 테스트 통계 (2018–2025) 초기 예치금: 500달러 총 수익: +6279달러 수익 계수: 2.36 최대 손실: 30.52% 총 거래 수: 256건 승리 거래 비율: 74% ️ 중요: 실제 계좌에서 사용하기 전에 반드시 데모 계좌 또는 전략 테스터에서 테스트하세요. 과거 결과는 미래 수익을 보장하지 않습니다. 다른 제품 및 테스트 결과는 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: [제품 링크]
        Bar Boss
        Iurii Tokman
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Bar Boss   Expert   Advisor는 FletBoxPush 지표를 사용하여 시장을 분석하고 거래 신호를 결정합니다. 표시기는 Expert Advisor에 내장되어 있으며 차트에 추가로 설치할 필요가 없습니다. 거래는 플랫의 경계로 정의된 레벨의 브레이크아웃에서 발생합니다. 손실 제한이 사용됩니다. 어드바이저 설정에 대한 설명 TimeFrames - 차트 기간, 표시기 설정 color - 플랫으로 정의된 가격 영역의 색상, 표시기에 대한 설정 직사각형 - 평면으로 정의된 가격 영역 표시, 지표 설정 랏 - 거래 시작 볼륨 MagicNumber - 마법의 주문 수 Count_LOSS - 수익이 0이 될 때까지의 연속 손실 거래 수(0으로 종료) FlatPips - 플랫을 결정하기 위한 포인트 제한, 지표 설정 FlatBars - 평면을 결정하기 위한 막대 수의 제한, 표시기 설정 MinBarsClosedOutside - 종가가 특정 고정 수준 위/아래로 고정된 막대의 수
        IGrid Expert
        Seng Yang
        Experts
        iGrid expert is full auto trading robot, signal by   Indicator count and Velocity include bollinger band, Moving average, grid and hedging strategy... Recommendations EA Settings:   Use default settings or set files. Symbol:   EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSDOr Any. Time Frame:   H1 or Any. Brokers:   ECN or STP brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 - 1/1000 leverage, Minimum Deposit:   $1000 USD UP (possible $3000 Up ). Real signal:... Parameters TradeManagement                = "=== Trade Management =
        Grove
        Ivan Elsukov
        Experts
        This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
        Fx4lights
        Vladimir Deryagin
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor consists of four popular indicators: MovingAverage Stochastic MACD ZigZag It is possible to use all four indicators both together, and individually, selecting the necessary combination. Basic settings of the Expert Advisor Magic - order magic number Volume - volume for opened trades Slippage - price slippage when opening orders. StopLoss - close orders after reaching a certain loss in points, TakeProfit - desired profit in points. TrailingStop - move StopLoss to order's openi
        EA Diamond Version 3
        Tran Thanh Khoi
        Experts
        Diamond EA ver 3.0 Hi All Trader on MQL Market This EA using  only TimeFrame M30 ,the Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and compact some anorther indicator , example : MA and SAR to confirm point of the Order. In the setup and starting the EA, The settings should be left as default as the image describes Recommed Initial Deposit :  50 USD with starting 0.01 lots.   500 USD with starting 0.1 lots and " Enable Autolots "  can make up to  more than 4000 USD profit in 3 years. Pairs   :  EUR/USD , USD/JP
        Shuttle Runner
        Sergey Ermolov
        3.95 (19)
        Experts
        스윙 전략은 Shutle Runner 전문가 고문의 기초입니다. 이 전략은 2009 년에 다시 설명되었으며 외환 시장의 거래자들에 의해 적극적으로 사용되었습니다. Shutle Runner 은 이 전략의 수정되고 개선된 버전입니다 . Telegram 채팅:  @it_trader_chat 새로운 Expert Advisor Prop Master   - 트레이딩 터미널에서 테스트해보세요 https://www.mql5.com/ko/market/product/115375 이 전략의 주요 본질은 다음과 같습니다: 이 전문가 고문은 시장의 활성 단계에서만 거래 할 가치가 있습니다. 그리고 우리는 시장이 유럽과 미국의 거래 세션 동안 활성화되어 있다는 것을 알고(당신은 또한 아시아 하나를 취할 수 있지만,중요한 경제 뉴스의 존재는 전제 조건입니다). 따라서 전문가 고문을 시작하기 전에 경제 달력을보고 통화를 거래 할 국가의 중요한 뉴스를 확인하십시오. 뉴스가있는 경우 뉴스 1-2 시간 전에 전문가
        FREE
        EurUsd Turbo Profit
        Santi Quagliana
        Experts
        Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Follow The Trend! Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale 6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals does about 1 operation per day For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 50 of default - must be change StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  Equity=0.999 default - working
        Gold Prophet X
        Giordan Cogotti
        Experts
        IMPORTANT: THE STRATEGY IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USED. DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ALL THESE STRATEGIES IN VOICE CURRENTLY IS NOT FEASIBLE TO MAKE THEM WORK ON MT4/MT5 WITHOUT AN EXTERNAL CONNECTION TO AN EXTERNAL DATA SOURCE WITH IMPORTANT CALCULATION CAPACITY, THIS THING IS UNDERSTANDABLE EVEN BY A CHILD Use the preset in the comments for XAUUSD You can adapt the settings for any underlying you want, other sets will also be published later Prepare for a New Era of
        TugOfWar
        Erwin Rustandi
        4 (4)
        Experts
        Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
        FREE
        EMA Scalper 4
        Prafull Manohar Nikam
        Experts
        V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
        Alliance Nest
        Yriy Doronin
        Experts
        The unique robot combines two robots "Next xxx" and "Robot nest". The algorithm of work was developed on neural networks. Advisors work both separately and individually, which is a unique alliance of two robots. Customizable to all trading instruments. For maximum efficiency, you need to do optimization. Optimization must be done together with both robots or each separately. The EA works efficiently in the flat and trend. Transactions can become hedged positions and exit them as efficiently as p
        AW CCI based EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        3 (1)
        Experts
        Expert Advisor는 클래식 CCI 지표의 신호에 대해 작동합니다. 시스템에는 많은 시나리오와 유연한 구성이 있습니다. 평균화, 첫 번째 및 마지막 바구니 주문을 마감하는 기능 및 자동 로트 계산 기능을 사용합니다. Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   장점: 쉬운 설정과 직관적인 패널 인터페이스 사용자 정의 가능한 CCI 표시기 신호 필요한 경우 평균화 사용 내장 자동 로트 계산 첫 번째 및 마지막 장바구니 주문을 마감하는 내장 시스템 세 가지 유형의 알림: 푸시, 이메일, 알림 고문의 작동 방식: 매수 신호: 표시기의 위쪽 테두리가 아래쪽에서 위쪽으로 교차할 때 표시기의 아래쪽 경계가 아래에서 위로 교차할 때 매도 신호: 표시기의 위쪽 테두리가 위에서 아래로 교차할 때 또는 표시기의 아래쪽 테두리가 위에서 아래로 교차할 때 거래 전략 옵션: 구매 및 판매가 허용되며 E
        Still
        Sergey Kruglov
        Experts
        "Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
        ADX Multi Currency EA MT4
        Biswarup Banerjee
        Experts
        ADX 멀티 통화 EA MT4 는 여러 통화쌍과 시간 프레임에 걸쳐 광범위하게 백테스트된 강력한 평균 방향성 지수(ADX) 전략을 구현합니다. 이 전문가 조언자(EA)는 그리드 복구, 헤징 옵션, 마틴게일 전략(모두 사용자가 설정 가능하며 기본값으로는 비활성화됨) 등 포괄적인 거래 기능을 제공합니다. 돌파, 반전, 추세 추종 등 정밀한 진입 방식과 함께, 지표 기반, 시간 기반, 수익 기반 등의 유연한 청산 규칙을 제공하며, 손실 제한 기능, 스프레드/슬리피지 필터, 시스템 리소스를 적게 사용하면서도 지연 없는 거래 실행이 가능한 고성능 인디케이터도 포함됩니다. 이 시스템은 거래 시간 제어를 위한 요일/시간 필터를 제공하며, 백테스트를 통해 성능을 검증할 수 있습니다. 실시간 대시보드를 통해 현재 포지션, 계좌 자산, 시스템 지표를 확인할 수 있으며, 직관적인 입력 메뉴를 통해 손쉽게 설정할 수 있습니다. 모든 설정 항목에 대한 상세 설명서가 제공됩니다. 자세한 설명서 :   일반
        William Intraday
        Mhd Amran Bin Lop
        Experts
        William Intraday   This pure TREND  system is based on Price Action and Williams Percent Range Indicators. The EA has an innovative signal filter and adaptive trailing stop. Always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect the deposit. This EA works best in pair EURUSD Timeframe for run this EA is best is H1 * No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy.
        Zona X
        Evgenii Filippov
        Experts
        MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD,XAUUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the H1 timeframe. Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the stra
        Oldies Advisor
        Maldini Yoga Pratama
        Experts
        Oldies automatic trading advisor is an EA based on Stoch logic cross with RSI filter and MA, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that EA Oldies Advisor can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   - Requirements The EA is NOT se
        Gold302b
        Davide Martinazzo
        Experts
        Gold trade 3002 H1   PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will    work in the future.  For these reasons my
        MAO Trade X
        Yu Xin Pu
        Experts
        MAO Trade X is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as BuyFastEMA, BuySlowEMA, BuyMACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellFastEMA, SellSlowEMA, SellMACDSMA, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
        Ea6eurusd30
        GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
        Experts
        Black friday Ea6eurusd30   is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on   EURUSD and Time Frame M30 only . Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame. It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss. By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest. M
        이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (17)
        Experts
        볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.64 (11)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.29 (28)
        Experts
        Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        Jesko
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        Experts
        Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
        EA Gold Stuff
        Vasiliy Strukov
        4.73 (1072)
        Experts
        EA Gold Stuff 는 금 거래를 위해 특별히 고안된 전문가 고문입니다. 작업에 기반의 개방의 주문 금을 사용하여 물건의 표시는,그래서 고문 작품에 따라"트렌드를 따라"전략을 의미,다음과 같은 추세이다. 중요! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하여 지침과 보너스를 받으십시오!  강력한 지원 및 트렌드 스캐너 표시기의 무료 사본을 받으실 수 있습니다. 메시지를 보내주세요. 나!   실시간 결과는 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다 매개 변수 새로운 시리즈 열기-주문의 새로운 시리즈의 온/오프 시작. 시작 로트-시작 로트. 무역 구매-전문가 고문이 구매할 수 있도록하십시오. 무역 판매-전문가 고문이 판매 할 수있게하십시오. 사용하지면서 기능을 사용한 고문이 무역은 모두 구매 및 판매하는 방향,기능 장애인,고문관이 무역에 단 하나의 방향이다. 돈 Manadgement 를 사용-온/오프 자동 로트 계산의 사용. 오토롯. 각 0.01 로트에 대한 자유 마진-각 0.01 로트 단위의 개방을위한
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Experts
        Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
        Trend AI EA
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.77 (43)
        Experts
        Trend Ai EA는 Trend Ai 지표와 연동되도록 설계되었습니다. Trend Ai 지표는 추세 식별, 실행 가능한 진입 시점 및 반전 알림을 결합하여 자체적으로 시장 분석을 수행하고 지표의 모든 신호를 완전 자동으로 처리합니다! EA에는 완벽하게 조정 가능한 여러 외부 매개변수가 포함되어 있어 트레이더가 원하는 대로 전문가를 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 녹색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수 거래를 준비합니다. 파란색 화살표로 상승 추세가 확인되면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매수 주문을 입력합니다. 시장이 반전되면 EA는 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 반대 신호가 나타나고 차트에 빨간색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매도 준비를 하고, 빨간색 화살표가 나타나면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매도 거래를 입력하고 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 통화쌍 및 시간대: 이 EA는 모든 상장 자산, 선물, 주식, 외환, 상품, 암호화폐 또는 지수에 사용할 수 있습
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        EA Game Changer
        Vasiliy Strukov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Game Change EA는 Game Changer 지표를 기반으로 하는 추세 추종 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 빨간색 점이 형성될 때마다 자동으로 매도하고, 노란색 X가 나타날 때까지 매도 방향으로 진행합니다. 이는 추세의 잠재적 종료를 나타냅니다. 매수 거래에도 동일한 논리가 적용됩니다. 파란색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수를 시작하고 노란색 X가 감지되는 즉시 매수 주기를 종료합니다. 이 EA는 모든 통화쌍과 모든 시간대에 적합하지만, M15 시간대의 xauusd와 같이 추세가 강한 상품에서 특히 우수한 성과를 보입니다. 실시간 결과는 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다. 개인 보너스를 받으려면 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하십시오! 설정 및 매뉴얼은 여기   설정 Open new series – true/false - 새로운 주문 시리즈의 시작 Trade Buy - EA가 구매하도록 허용 Trade Sell - EA가 판매하도록 허용 Support manual orders – true/false –
        Gold Medalist
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
        Blox
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        5 (2)
        Experts
        2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
        FXbot mt4
        Marek Kvarda
        5 (1)
        Experts
        This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
        Gold Garden MT4
        Chen Jia Qi
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
        Swap Master MT4
        Thang Chu
        Experts
        Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.73 (30)
        Experts
        ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
        GoldZ AI
        Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
        Experts
        GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
        AW Recovery EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.35 (85)
        Experts
        Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
        One Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (15)
        Experts
        Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
        Aurum AI mt4
        Leonid Arkhipov
        4.94 (31)
        Experts
        업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
        Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        5 (1)
        Experts
        고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
        Capybara
        Sergey Kasirenko
        4.65 (54)
        Experts
        Capybara EA는 Hama 지표를 기반으로 한 고급 자동화 추세 추적 시스템입니다. 시장이 약세로 바뀌고 표시기가 빨간색으로 바뀌면 EA는 매도하고, 시장이 강세로 바뀌고 표시기가 파란색으로 바뀌면 EA는 매수하게 됩니다. EA는 상승 추세와 하락 추세의 시작을 정확하게 감지할 수 있으며 TP에 도달할 때까지 마틴게일/그리드 스타일로 공개 거래를 제어합니다. 권장 쌍: eurusd와 같은 모든 주요 쌍; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd 및 audcad와 같은 마이너 쌍; nzdcad; m15 시간 프레임에 xauusd를 포함한 eurnzd 및 eurcad. 시작 시간 - EA의 시작 시간 시작 분 - EA의 시작 분 종료 시간 - EA의 종료 시간 종료 분 - EA의 종료 분 Lot - 거래를 시작할 초기 Lot 가변 Lot 사용 - True/False - 자금 관리 사용 True/False 0.01 Lot당 무료 마진 - 0.01 Lot당 무료 마진 Multiplic
        XAU Flux MT4
        Burak Baltaci
        Experts
        XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
        Gold King AI MT4
        Rodrigo Arana Garcia
        5 (1)
        Experts
        이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
        Gann Gold EA MT4
        Elif Kaya
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
        BlackCat Grid
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        5 (1)
        Experts
        "BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
        제작자의 제품 더 보기
        Pin Bar Diamond
        Evgenii Efimov
        지표
        There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. The classic and most powerful price action pattern is called the pin bar. This pattern works well after the release of fundamental news on M15, M30 and H1 timeframes, but can also be used on other timeframes such as M5 or D1. By default, the settings are set for the H1 timeframe, but you can always adjust for other timeframes. Description of settings: % Pin Bar Size Volatility 
        Marina EA
        Evgenii Efimov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. Most trading robots can only trade one currency pair, but our robot can trade a large list of currency pairs. Very important: 1) For comfortable trading, you need to reduce the Stop Loss (SL) in the settings. 2) Stop Loss helps control risk. 3) This EA can trade on 36 currency pairs. Smart Trade Technology: The Marina EA is powered by Smart Trade technology. This sophisticated
        필터:
        Hung Nguyen
        29
        Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
         

        I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        B L
        23
        B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
         

        Great EA, thank you very much

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Macgio64
        42
        Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
         

        Very good thank

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        capitaine.slam
        47
        capitaine.slam 2023.06.14 22:59 
         

        Good product, very happy with it

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        liang200049
        34
        liang200049 2023.04.08 12:49 
         

        I really like this EA, it helps me make a profit

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        LESZEK JOZEF WALCZAK
        672
        LESZEK JOZEF WALCZAK 2023.04.03 19:35 
         

        Rubbish. Keep away from EA. All 3 EAthe same only diffrent name

        Really? Tried again and -314$ . Rubbish!

        Another test this morning-518$. Rubbish! Maybe older versions was good now Dangerous. Most positive opinions because of gift from owner.

        Update. Ea is pure rubbish. Be careful. Don't waste your money. Given chance few times. Different spread accounts all finish the same. Lost position. Today opened gbpusd buy just before news. Lost . Hit SL. Scamn ea

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:05
        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.
        kazu.ss
        103
        kazu.ss 2023.04.02 16:48 
         

        사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Jane
        224
        Jane 2023.04.02 05:36 
         

        사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        8UjgR4CY
        35
        8UjgR4CY 2023.04.02 05:01 
         

        The backtest results are good and I am looking forward to work this EA.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        267072
        763
        267072 2023.03.27 19:56 
         

        I have been trading for over a decade and tested a lot of ea.'s and i really love evgenys experts as they are very consistent and safe unlike many others.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:49
        Thank you very much for the review!
        yarrha2
        22
        yarrha2 2023.03.17 12:44 
         

        The ea works great. slow but surely profit.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:49
        Thank you very much for the review!
        fortis31
        123
        fortis31 2023.03.17 01:21 
         

        Gave this EA a chance but too many losing trades for my liking. My main issue is regarding the entry point of trades. I didn't care for entry orders sometimes being placed on the opposite direction of the trend. Evgeny is very responsive and good with communication. I probably would have given less stars if not for him trying to help.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:04
        I'm always trying to help.
        karlx250
        43
        karlx250 2023.03.15 23:54 
         

        honestly the bot works pretty good, less order than what I expected, I wish it work more often but so far good results, evgeny is very responsive and helps with any information needed.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Teguh Deka Prahara
        5749
        Teguh Deka Prahara 2023.03.13 05:04 
         

        Very good EA, Backtest vs Actual is accurate.. I hope author add for more Activation to 10.. Good job!!

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        youngseng
        33
        youngseng 2023.03.13 00:44 
         

        very good single entry EA with SL. Hopefully it keeps consistent with positive result in future. Mr Evgency Efimov was very helpful to help me to solve any issue that i facing during running the EA.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Mehmet Kurt
        113
        Mehmet Kurt 2023.03.10 12:51 
         

        very good ea works correct and good result

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        shucu
        271
        shucu 2023.03.10 10:00 
         

        사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:47
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Nguyen Khac Hoan
        169
        Nguyen Khac Hoan 2023.03.03 10:18 
         

        Rất tiếc một khoản thua lỗ lớn, nếu EA sử dụng trung bình giá thì sẽ rất tốt

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:02
        I have what you need. Check out my other EAs.
        Top Secret
        971
        Top Secret 2023.03.02 17:44 
         

        Good forex robot !! :)

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:47
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Philipp Hermann
        1553
        Philipp Hermann 2023.01.30 12:20 
         

        After testing the bot via Tickstory and in the Forward Demo, it has been running on my live account since the beginning of the year. Very consistent profit and a safe investment. I recommend this one. Thank you Evgeny for this great product

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        개발자의 답변 Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:46
        Thank you very much for the review!
        12
        리뷰 답변