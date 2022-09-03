Night Crawler

Night Crawler is a moving average trend trading strategy and delivers over 89 to 90% wining ratio when applied and traded properly.
It work for all Timeframe and for every currency pairs trading on the MQL4 Platform. 
To have a clear trend bias of the market Apply EMA 50 and EMA 21 to your chat to get the best out of this strategy for your overall Trend View.

 The Best Timefarme to use is H1 or H4

ENTRY RULES :

For Buy trades : 

1. Wait for EMA 21 to Cross Above 50
2. When the arrow (Blue) appears , Buy after the candle close without hesitation.
3. Place the SL below the arrow.
4. As soon price moves 20pips in your favour , move Sl to breakeven.


For Sell trades : 

1. Wait for EMA 21 to Cross Below 50
2. When the arrow (Red) appears , Sell After the candle close without hesitation.
3. Place the SL Above the arrow.
4. As soon price moves 20pips in your favour , move Sl to breakeven.


To your Success............... Kmadu 

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Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
SystemPro
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
SystemPro - a professional indicator, is a full-fledged, self-sufficient author's strategy for working in the Forex market. A unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points for three different time periods. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and works with any trade symbols. Advantages of the indicator It is
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