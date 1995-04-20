RJT Salamander for MT4

RJT SALAMANDER, the indicator as in a video game
VERSION 2

Pilot your PRICE spaceship inside the cavern and avoid the collision against the stalactites (green) and stalagmites (red), dodging these obstacles to win.
When these objects are forming (or disappearing) then you must make the decision how to move your ship (just like in a video game)
Depending on the market and the size of the candles/bars you can adjust the calculation of stalactites and stalagmites (based on the last bars) in the control panel.
-Ship controls: UP(buy) / DOWN(sell)
-Parameters:
.Accuracy of the stalactites: number of bars to adjust the roof
.Stalagmites precision: number of bars to adjust the ground
.Ship's trajectory: adjust this value to observe the contrail correctly

Enjoy and win!!!

-THIS INDICATOR DOES NOT REPAINT


Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione