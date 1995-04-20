RJT Salamander for MT4
- Göstergeler
- Rafael Jimenez Tocino
- Sürüm: 2.4
RJT SALAMANDER, the indicator as in a video gamePilot your PRICE spaceship inside the cavern and avoid the collision against the stalactites (green) and stalagmites (red), dodging these obstacles to win.
VERSION 2
When these objects are forming (or disappearing) then you must make the decision how to move your ship (just like in a video game)
Depending on the market and the size of the candles/bars you can adjust the calculation of stalactites and stalagmites (based on the last bars) in the control panel.
-Ship controls: UP(buy) / DOWN(sell)
-Parameters:
.Accuracy of the stalactites: number of bars to adjust the roof
.Stalagmites precision: number of bars to adjust the ground
.Ship's trajectory: adjust this value to observe the contrail correctly
Enjoy and win!!!
-THIS INDICATOR DOES NOT REPAINT