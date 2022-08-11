Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT5

5

Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT5

If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear : Maximum Daily Drawdown. 

I've been through this problem myself as I'm a prop firm trader and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too.


How does it work ?

  1. When you first setup this EA, you need to input the initial deposit which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ funded account, you input 10k. 
  2. Then, you input the maximum daily drawdown. In most prop firms, the daily drawdown is 5%, but to have a little margin you can input 4,8%. This means that the bot will stop any trades if you lose 480$ in a day. This value never changes as the calculation is not made with your balance, it is made with the initial deposit because most prop firms work that way.
  3. When a trade opens, it will automatically display your daily profit/loss. 
  4. It will automatically close every position if your daily drawdown EQUITY reaches the amount you've set up before. 
  5. If a position opens it will directly close it and this will be the case until 11PM CEST. 
  6. When we go past this time, the daily profit/loss comes back to 0 and it can start trading again by accepting new positions. 

This EA is perfect for those who do copy trading or EA trading with a prop firm because it will follow the rules the prop firm wants you to follow. 

If you have any questions about it you can contact me. I answer in the day ! 


Reviews 1
carryyyyyyy
140
carryyyyyyy 2022.11.17 14:29 
 

Very helpfull EA for safe trading or prop firm challenges. Seller is very nice and answered my questions. In addition, he will work on a MT4 version at my request. Thank you!

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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carryyyyyyy
140
carryyyyyyy 2022.11.17 14:29 
 

Very helpfull EA for safe trading or prop firm challenges. Seller is very nice and answered my questions. In addition, he will work on a MT4 version at my request. Thank you!

Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
563
Reply from developer Mathieu, Frede Alfaro 2022.11.17 14:54
Thank you very much for your rating ! Really appreciate it, I'm currently working on the MT4 version !
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