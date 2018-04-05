Do you know what is The Blue Ocean Strategy ?



It is when an entrepreneur goes on a brand new market with no concurrence because nobody knows about it.

This way, the entrepreneur is in a situation of monopoly and can enjoy this situation as long as nobody comes into the market.

And you know what ?

This situation is reproducible in bot trading thanks to the Blue Ocean Strategy EA MT5.



I’m a prop firm trader and I use it myself to make all my trades. After many years of use, a friend told me that it would be nice to commercialize it, so I told myself it was the occasion to give back to the community.





The work works best with :

- EURUSD

- M5 chart

- Use the capital you have, but the more you have, the more you get





With this bot, you don’t have anything to do, you just have to launch it and it will automatically trade.

As it’s my very first bot, I discounted the bot -50% to the first 10 people buying it.

So, if you read me through here and you’re interested in the EA, I’ve got 2 things to tell you : You’re a lucky guy if the bot is still 60$ because it won’t stay long like this, and the second one is keep believing in your dreams, it’s a long road, but you’re gonna be successful !











See you on the markets !

If you have any questions about the bot or anything else, you can send me a message, I usually answer in a day !