The Blue Ocean Strategy EA MT5

Do you know what is The Blue Ocean Strategy ?

It is when an entrepreneur goes on a brand new market with no concurrence because nobody knows about it.

This way, the entrepreneur is in a situation of monopoly and can enjoy this situation as long as nobody comes into the market.

 

And you know what ?

This situation is reproducible in bot trading thanks to the Blue Ocean Strategy EA MT5.

 

I’m a prop firm trader and I use it myself to make all my trades. After many years of use, a friend told me that it would be nice to commercialize it, so I told myself it was the occasion to give back to the community.


The work works best with :  

- EURUSD 

- M5 chart 

- Use the capital you have, but the more you have, the more you get


With this bot, you don’t have anything to do, you just have to launch it and it will automatically trade.

As it’s my very first bot, I discounted the bot -50% to the first 10 people buying it.

 

So, if you read me through here and you’re interested in the EA, I’ve got 2 things to tell you :

You’re a lucky guy if the bot is still 60$ because it won’t stay long like this, and the second one is keep believing in your dreams, it’s a long road, but you’re gonna be successful !



See you on the markets !

If you have any questions about the bot or anything else, you can send me a message, I usually answer in a day !

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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (1)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
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Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilities
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT5
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
5 (1)
Utilities
Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT5 If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear : Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as I'm a prop firm trader and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the initial deposit which corresponds to the size of your funded account.
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