RsiMTF with Percent by Sergo

This indicator was created most for personal use. I decided to look up the last 3 bars of RSI, 
it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy. 

In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.  

Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump.

The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed. 

Examples:

Bitcoin MN shows "45 ---<" it means that current and previous 2 bars (all 3 bars) under equator value = 50

Bitcoin D1 shows "59 +++>" it means that current and previous 2 bars (all 3 bars) above equator value = 50

I'll look up smallest TF 15-30 minutes for entry long after "+++" will be showed


Good luck!

